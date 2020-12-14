WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21: 855 Vacancies Notified for Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Post

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21 Notification OUT for 855 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Dec 14, 2020 12:11 IST
WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21: Women Development & Child Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper in Ananthapuramu District. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ananthapuramu.ap.gov.in on or before 19 December 2020.

Around 855 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Closing date for submission of online application: 19 December 2020

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper - 855 Posts

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should pass 8th Std/ 10th Std from a recognized board.

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit -  21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be recruited on the basis of written test and interview.

Download WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 19 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

