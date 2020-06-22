WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 18 District Programme Coordinator and District Programme Assistant Posts, Apply Online @wcddel.in

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: Dept of Women & Child Development, Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Programme Coordinator (DPC) and District Programme Assistant (DPA) for the District PMMVY Cells under Centrally Sponsored Scheme- Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on official website on or before 11 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 11 July 2020

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

District Programme Coordinator - 8 Posts

District Programme Assistant- 10 Posts

Salary:

District Programme Coordinator - Rs. 35000/- (per month)

District Programme Assistant - Rs. 20000/- (per month)

Eligibility Criteria for District Programme Coordinator (DPC) and District Programme Assistant (DPA)

Educational Qualification:

District Programme Coordinator - Postgraduate preferably in Social Sciences/ Life sciences/ Nutrition/ Medicine /Health management / Social work/ Rural management.At least 1-year experience of working with the Government/Non-Government organizations. Proficiency in using MS-office and Proficiency in local language Hindi and English

District Programme Assistant - Graduate preferably in Social Sciences /Social work/Rural management/Statistics. At least 1-year experience of working with the Government/Non-Government organizations.Proficiency in using MS-Office and data entry. iii.Proficiency in local language Hindi and English

Age Limit:

35 years

WCD Delhi Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Selection Process for District Programme Coordinator (DPC) and District Programme Assistant (DPA)

Short-listed candidates will be intimated and called for the interview.

How to apply for WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode at wcddel.in on or before 11 July 2020.