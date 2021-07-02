WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021: 331 Vacancies Notified for Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021: Women and Child Development Kalaburagi has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi & Helper. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021. A total of 331 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through this recruitment process to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

Starting date of online application submission: 1 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Anganwadi & Helper - 331

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a minimum of 4th class pass and a maximum of 9th class pass from a recognized Board.

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021

Eligible applicants have to submit their applications along with the documents to The Managing Director, National Horticulture Board, Plot No 85, Institutional Area, Sector-l 8, Gurugram-122015 (Haryana) latest by 24 August 2021.

