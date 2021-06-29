Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Company Secretary & Chief of Finance Posts, Salary upto 2 Lakh

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at airindia.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteira and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 12:32 IST
Air India Recruitment 2021
AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021: Air Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of  Company Secretary & Chief of Finance. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 July 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last Date of application submission: 14 July 2021

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Company Secretary- 1 Post
  • Chief of Finance - 1 Post

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Company Secretary - Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline plus Associate/Fellow Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Preference will be given to candidates having degree in LAW.
  • Chief of Finance - Qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India, OR Full time 02 years MBA Finance from a UGC accredited university.

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Company Secretary- 45 years
  • Chief of Finance - 48 years

 AIESL Air India Recruitment 2021 Salary

  •  Company Secretary- Rs.80,000/- (All inclusive)
  • Chief of Finance - Rs.2,00,000/- (All inclusive)

 Air India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection procedure involves a personal interview of the candidates who prima facie meets eligibility criteria & Pre Employment Medical Examination. The selected candidate will have to bear the cost of Pre Employment Medical Examination and any additional tests if required. 

Download AIESL Air India Company Secretary Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download AIESL Air India Chief of Finance Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to AIESL Personnel Department, 2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110003 latest by 14 July 2021 by Post/Speed post/courier.  

