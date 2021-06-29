Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MAHADISCOM GM Recruitment 2021 Notification out @mahadiscom.in, Apply Now for MSEB General Manager Posts

MAHADISCOM MSEB General Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mahadiscom. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 12:55 IST
MAHADISCOM MSEB Recruitment 2021
MAHADISCOM MSEB Recruitment 2021

MAHADISCOM GM Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Manager (Corporate Communication & Media Management). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2021.

 Important Date:

  •  Last Date of application submission: 20 July 2021

 MAHADISCOM GM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  General Manager- 1 Post

 MAHADISCOM GM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication / Advertising & Communication Management / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Journalism from a recognized University / Institution.

 MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Maximum 48 years and 58 years for employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited

 MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021  Salary - Rs.1,00,000/- p.m. (all inclusive)

 Download MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021
The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the aforesaid posts by sending applications along with documents to The Chief General Manager (HR) MSEB Holding Company Ltd., 4th Floor, HSBC Bank Building, M.G.Road, Fort, Mumbai-400 001 Phone No: 022-22608383 latest by 20 July 2021. The candidates are required to mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF General Manager (Corporate Communication & Media Management), MSEBHCL” on top of the envelope w or by sending an email on msebhcl.recruitment@gmail.comon or before 20 July 2021.

The candidates are required to attach a scanned copy of all the relevant documents while sending the application by email. The candidate will have to show/provide an original copy of the documents as and when the same will be required during the selection process.

