West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for House Officer of Obst & Gynae And surgery faculties

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification out at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of House Officer of Obst & Gynae And surgery faculties. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 14 July 2021.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 14 July 2021

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

House Officer - 2 Post

House Officer - 2 Post Obs & Gyane - 1 Post

Surgery Faculty - 1 Post

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have an MBBS Degree from a recognized Medical College (After Completion of Internship); Doctors who have completed the bond of rural services only can apply; a Doctor in a Government job is not eligible for this post.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - As per norms of AP Government (Approx Rs. 45,000/-) Per Month

Download West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for West Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 14 July 2021 at 11.00 hrs at Central Hospital, West Central Railway, Jabalpur along with original certificates and two copies of photographs. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

BSF Group B & C Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 110 Vacancies to be filled for Paramedical & Veterinary Staff Posts @bsf.gov.in

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @hecltd.com, 206 Vacancies Notified

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ugc.gov.in, Earn upto 60,000/-

Indian Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 50 Asst Commandant 01/2022 from 4 July @indiancoastguard.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021: Online Applications Started against 131 Meritorious Sportspersons