BHEL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 130 Hr Manager, Sales Executive, Tech & Other Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at http://sewayojan.up.nic.in/ for 130 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BHEL Recruitment 2021:Sewayojan Rojgar Sangam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hr Manager, Sales Executive, Tech & Others in Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2021.

A total of 130 Vacancies Notified. Candidates holding post-graduate degree along with ITI diploma can apply to the post. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application: 7 July 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies -130 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree and ITI diploma in the relevant board.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Band 10001 - 20000; Salary: Rs. 10001/- Per Month

Download BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply online

Official Website

How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 July 2021. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

