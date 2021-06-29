BHEL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 130 Hr Manager, Sales Executive, Tech & Other Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021:Sewayojan Rojgar Sangam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hr Manager, Sales Executive, Tech & Others in Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2021.
A total of 130 Vacancies Notified. Candidates holding post-graduate degree along with ITI diploma can apply to the post. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Date:
- Last Date for submission of application: 7 July 2021
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Total No. Of Vacancies -130 Posts
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree and ITI diploma in the relevant board.
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Band 10001 - 20000; Salary: Rs. 10001/- Per Month
Download BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 July 2021. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.
