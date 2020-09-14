WCD Vadodara Recruitment 2020: 211 Vacancies for Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts

WCD Vadodara Recruitment 2020: Women & Child Development Dept, Vadodara has invited applications for recruitment to the post-Anganwadi Worker and Helper. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 October 2020.

A total of 211 vacancies have been notified for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Helper. This is the huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10 and 12th qualification. Candidates can check educational qualification, vacancies, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 October 2020

WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Anganwadi Worker - 108 Posts

Anganwadi Helper - 103 Posts

WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: All those holding 10th Class & 12th Class qualification can apply as per post requirement. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDF for more details.

Download WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Vadodara Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid on or before 2 October 2020. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

