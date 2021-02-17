WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 for 58 Supervisor, Junior Assistant, Accounts & Other Posts, Apply Online @webcsc.org

WEBCSC Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (WEBCSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Officer, Manager, Internal Auditor, Deputy Manager, Emporium Manager/ BPO, System Manager/ System Analyst, Accounts Officer, Chief Accountant, Senior Accounts Officer, System Admin, Assistant & others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 March 2021

WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 08 Posts

Officer- 03 Posts

Manager - 02 Posts

Accounts Officer- 01 Post

Chief Accountant - 01 Post

Senior Accounts Officer- 01 Post

Internal Auditor - 03 Posts

Deputy Manager - 03 Posts

Emporium Manager/ BPO - 9 Posts

System Manager/ System Analyst - 2 Posts

System Admin- 01 Post

Assistant- 06 Posts

Junior Assistant- 04 Posts

Assistant Grade-I- 06 Posts

Senior Assistant- 03 Posts

Accounts Assistant- 02 Posts

Supervisor- 03 Posts

WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager - Honours Graduate in any discipline; Working Knowledge in Computer Application.

Officer- 60% Marks in H.S. & Graduate in any discipline; BCK; Chartered Accountant (Intermediate) or Cost and Management Accounting ( (Intermediate) or B.E/ BTech or MBA.

Manager - B.Com with CAIIB or CA(Inter) or MBA (Finance) or CS; BCK.

Accounts Officer- B.Com(H)2. Working Knowledge in Computer Application; MBA (Finance)

Chief Accountant - B.Com With C.A/I.C.W.A/ C.S/M.B.A(Finance)

Senior Accounts Officer-B.Com(H); Working Knowledge in Computer Application 3:CA Inter/ CMA Inter/ CS Inter/ CA/CMA/CS/MBA (Finance).

Internal Auditor -Commerce Graduate; Working Knowledge in Computer Application.

Deputy Manager - Masters Degree( 1st Class) with 55%marks in MP&HS or equivalent.Examination & Graduation; Diploma in Computer.

Emporium Manager/ BPO -B.Com from any recognized University with a regular course; Diploma /Certificate course in Computer with knowledge in Tally.

System Manager/ System Analyst -B.tech in Computer Science/MCA.

System Admin- BTech/B.C.A/M.C.A/DOE ACC “B

Assistant- B.Com (Hons)/ Diploma in Marketing/ Finance from a recognized institute with regular course or Diploma in Textiles from reputed institution; Diploma /Certificate course in Computer with knowledge in Tally.

Junior Assistant- Minimum 65% marks in H.S.or equivalent or Minimum 60% marks in Graduation; BCK.

Assistant Grade-I- Graduate from any recognised University; BCK.

Senior Assistant- B.Com from any recognized University with regular course; Diploma /Certificate course in Computer with knowledge in Tally.

Accounts Assistant- Commerce Graduate; Working Knowledge in Computer Application.

Supervisor- Madyamik Pass or equivalent; Basic Computer Knowledge.

Download WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Notification 2

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for WEBCSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink for more details.