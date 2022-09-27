West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 (OUT): WBBSE Releases Class 10 Madhyamik Datesheet, Check Schedule Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 (OUT): West Bengal class 10th exam dates 2023 have been released. Students will be able to download the WBBSE exam datehseet 2023 from wbbse.wb.gov.in. Check complete West Bengal Class 10th schedule here

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the West Bengal Class 10th Madhyamik board exam dates 2023. Students can download the WB Madhyamik exam dates 2023 pdf for all the subjects from the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the WB Madhyamik Pariksha will be conducted from 23rd February 2023. As mentioned on the WBBSE datesheet, WB 10th exam will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Also, the students will get additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023

This year, WBBSE will be conducting the WB class 10th exam in a single term only. As per the schedule, the board has decided to conduct the first language exam first. After that, the West Bengal Madhyamik main subject's exam will be held. Check the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Dates below -

Subjects Exam Dates Timings First Languages 23rd February 2023 (Thursday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Second Languages 24th February 2023 (Friday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Geography 25th February 2023 (Saturday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM History 27th February 2023 (Monday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Life Science 28th February 2023 (Tuesday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Mathematics 2nd March 2023 (Thursday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Physical Science 3rd March 2023 (Friday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM Optional elective subjects 4th March 2023 (Saturday) 11:45 AM to 3 PM

How To Download West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 PDF?

Students can download the exam date sheet of West Bengal Class 10th Madhyamik from the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. They can also get the WBBSE Class 10th exam schedule from their respective schools. However, to download the same in online mode, they can visit the official website and click on the notification of WB Madhyamik exam datesheet. The pdf will appear on the screen.

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 For Additional Papers

Along with the announcement of WB Class 10th exam dates, the West Bengal board has also released the exam date for additional papers. As per the West Bengal exam schedule 2023. Also, the WBBSE exam for shorthand and typewriting will be conducted only in Kolkata and Siliguri.

Subjects Exam Dates Physical Education 6th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 13th March 2023 Work Education 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st March and 1st April 2023

As mentioned in the WB Madhyamik datesheet 2023, the exam for music vocal and music instrumental will be conducted for 2 hours and 15 minutes. The practical exam dates as well as exam centres will be released later.

