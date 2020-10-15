West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Notification out @wbpolice.gov.in for Technical Staff, 139 Vacancies Notified for SI, ASI and Constable Posts

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Constable, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical Staff) in different ranks in West Bengal Police for operating Fast Interceptor Boats/Flat Bottom Vessels/Water Scooter (Jet Ski) of Coastal Police Stations under Coastal Security Scheme (Phase - I & Phase - II). All Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 18 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 18 October 2020

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Constable (Crew) - 92 Posts

Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master) - 24 Posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Crew Engine Driver)- 23 Posts

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master): The candidates must have served as a Chief Petty Officer/Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only (Navigation, Communication, Gunnery, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Clearance Driver and Survey Recorders) Or As a Adhikari/Pradhan Navik in Coast Guard, GD Branch only Or Minimum 2 years as a Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (Water Wing)/Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Water Wing).

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Crew Engine Driver):- candidates must have served as a Petty Officer in Navy, Seaman Branch only(Navigation, Communication, Gunnery, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Clearance Driver and Survey Recorders) or Artificer III/IV, Mechanic III/IV, Mechanic (Power/Radio), Petty Officer Electrical or As a Pradhan Navik in Coast Guard, GD Branch only.

Constable (Crew):-The candidates must have served as a Leading Seaman/Seaman-I/Seaman-II in Navy equivalent all branches Or as Uttam Navik/Navik in Coast Guard in GD/Technical Branch only.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for WB Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts on or before 18 October 2020. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.