West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 16500 Asst Teachers, Download WBBPE 2020 Notification PDF @wbbpe.org

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021: West Bengal of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teachers against 16500 statewide vacancies in the Govt. Aided/Sponsored Primary/Junior Basic Schools. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at wbbpe.org.

Around 16500 vacancies will be filled up in different departments. The board has started the online application for the aforesaid posts. Due to some technical issue, the process of online application is temporarily interrupted as per notice flashing on the official website. The candidates will have to wait for some time for applying to the aforesaid posts. Once, the network issue is resolved, candidates will be able to apply online directly by clicking on the below link. The procedure for filling up the online application form will be continued till 17 January 2021.

The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts must be a citizen of India and has completed the age of 18 years as on 1st day of January of the year of advt. and has not completed the age of 40 years. All interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying on any post.

The candidates can go through this article to know about the vacancy numbers, eligibility, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 17 January 2021

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Primary School Teacher - 16500 Posts

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate shall possess the minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by National Council for Teacher Education and pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014, conducted by the West Bengal Board of primary education under the order of the govt. of West Bengal in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Salary: The candidates will get a basic salary of Rs. 28900 plus DA as admissible plus HRA @12% of the basic plus MA as admissible.

Download West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at wbppe.org latest by 17 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.