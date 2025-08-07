UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
West Bengal School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Schools in West Bengal will have multiple holidays in August 2025, including Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Ganesh Chaturthi. The official holiday list provides students and parents with a clear schedule for the month's national and cultural celebrations.

Aug 7, 2025, 13:14 IST

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025:Schools around West Bengal are getting ready to observe a number of vacations as August gets underway, giving staff and students much-needed respites. The West Bengal Education Department has published the official holiday calendar for the month, which includes both local and national festivities. These holidays are the ideal time for students to spend time with their relatives and participate in cultural events.

West Bengal School Holiday List for August 2025

The following are the public holidays for all schools in West Bengal during August 2025.

Date

Day

Holiday

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 19, 2025

Tuesday

Raksha Bandhan

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

For students, these holidays offer a vital chance to escape their academic schedules and fully engage with the nation's diverse cultural heritage. By taking part in these religious and national celebrations, kids can learn more about their culture and heritage. During this time, parents and students are encouraged to reflect, celebrate, and make treasured memories.

