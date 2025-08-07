West Bengal School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025:Schools around West Bengal are getting ready to observe a number of vacations as August gets underway, giving staff and students much-needed respites. The West Bengal Education Department has published the official holiday calendar for the month, which includes both local and national festivities. These holidays are the ideal time for students to spend time with their relatives and participate in cultural events.

West Bengal School Holiday List for August 2025

The following are the public holidays for all schools in West Bengal during August 2025.

Date Day Holiday August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 19, 2025 Tuesday Raksha Bandhan August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

For students, these holidays offer a vital chance to escape their academic schedules and fully engage with the nation's diverse cultural heritage. By taking part in these religious and national celebrations, kids can learn more about their culture and heritage. During this time, parents and students are encouraged to reflect, celebrate, and make treasured memories.