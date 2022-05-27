RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for 3612 Apprentice Posts: Apply Online From Tomorrow

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has 3612 vacant posts of apprentices for training in the designated Trades under the Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2022-23. The registration process will start tomorrow i.e. 28 May 2022 at rrc-wr.com.

Candidates who are 10th passed and possess ITI Certificate in required trades can apply for WR Recruitment 2022 on or before 27 June 2022. Such candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list which will be prepared only on the basis of the information filled by the Applicant in the ONLINE application.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment will be done on the basis of Fitter, Welder (G&E, Turner, Machinist, Carpenter, Painter (General), Mechanic (DSL), Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Programming & System Administration Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Wireman, Mechanic Refrigeration & AC, Mechanic LT & Cable, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman (Civil) and Stenographer.

How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Posts ?

Go to the official website Click on the application link Fill up the personal details/ Trade/ Aadhaar number/ Marks/CGPA/ preference for Divisions/ Workshops etc. Pay application fee, if applicable Submit your application

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No fee for SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

Important Dates

Starting date of WR Apprentice Registration - 28 May 2022

Last Date of WR Apprentice Registration - 27 June 2022

Western Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details 2022

Trades Number of Vacancy Fitter 941 Welder 378 Carpenter 221 Painter 213 Diesel Mechanic 209 Mechanic Motor Vehicle 15 Electrician 639 Electronic Mechanic 112 Wireman 14 Refridgerator (AC - Mechanic) 147 Pipe Fitter 186 Plumber 126 Draftsman (Civil) 88 PASSA 252 Stenographer 8 Machinist 26 Turner 37

Western Railway Apprentice Eligibility Conditions 2022

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade .

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Western Railway Apprentice Selection ProceSs 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of merit which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both 10th [with minimum50%(aggregate)marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.