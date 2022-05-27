Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for 3612 Apprentice Posts: Apply Online From Tomorrow

Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway is hiring 3612 Apprentice Vacancies. Check Details Here

Updated: May 27, 2022 13:18 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2022
Western Railway Recruitment 2022

 Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has 3612 vacant posts of apprentices for training in the designated Trades under the Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2022-23. The registration process will start tomorrow i.e. 28 May 2022 at rrc-wr.com.

Candidates who are 10th passed and possess ITI Certificate in required trades can apply for WR Recruitment 2022 on or before 27 June 2022.  Such candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list which will be prepared only on the basis of the information filled by the Applicant in the ONLINE application.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment will be done on the basis of Fitter, Welder (G&E, Turner, Machinist, Carpenter, Painter (General), Mechanic (DSL), Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Programming & System Administration Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Wireman, Mechanic Refrigeration & AC, Mechanic LT & Cable, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman (Civil) and Stenographer.

How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Posts ?

  1. Go to the official website
  2. Click on the application link
  3. Fill up the personal details/ Trade/ Aadhaar number/ Marks/CGPA/ preference for Divisions/ Workshops etc. 
  4. Pay application fee, if applicable
  5. Submit your application

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No fee for SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

Important Dates

  • Starting date of WR Apprentice Registration - 28 May 2022
  • Last Date of WR Apprentice Registration - 27 June 2022

Western Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details 2022

Trades Number of Vacancy
Fitter 941
Welder 378
Carpenter 221
Painter 213
Diesel Mechanic 209
Mechanic Motor Vehicle 15
Electrician 639
Electronic Mechanic 112
Wireman 14
Refridgerator (AC - Mechanic) 147
Pipe Fitter 186
Plumber 126
Draftsman (Civil) 88
PASSA 252
Stenographer 8
Machinist 26
Turner 37

Western Railway Apprentice Eligibility Conditions 2022

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade .

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Western Railway Apprentice Selection ProceSs 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of merit which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both 10th [with minimum50%(aggregate)marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Western Railway Notification Download

FAQ

What is the age limit of Western Railway Apprentice Posts ?

15 to 24 years

What is the qualification of WR Apprentice Posts ?

10th and ITI Passed

What is WR Apprentice Registration Last Date ?

27 June 2022

What is RRC Apprentice Registration Starting Date ?

28 May 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.