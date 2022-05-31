Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR/RRC) Recruitment 2022: 5636 Vacancies for Apprentice, Apply From Tomorrow

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Recruitment 2022 Notification: North Frontier Railway (NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has a huge number of vacant posts for Apprentice in the designated trades at Workshops/Units such as Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop, Alipurduar (APDJ), Rangiya (RNY), Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG, Tinsukia (TSK), New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN, Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS).
Interested candidates who hold the required qualification, age, and fulfilling other terms and conditions may apply via online mode on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Such candidates are advised not to wait till the last date and submit their applications from tomorrow i.e. 01 June 2022.
The candidates can also refer to the notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of NFR Apprentice Application Form - 01 June 2022
- Last Date of NFR Apprentice Application Form - 30 June 2022
NFR Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of the Divisions/Workshop
|Vacancies
|Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG
|1140
|New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN
|1110
|Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop
|919
|Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)
|847
|Rangiya (RNY)
|551
|Tinsukia (TSK)
|547
|Alipurduar (APDJ)
|522
|Total
|5636
NFR Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be 10th class passed or it's equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board.
Also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.
Age Limit:
15 to 24 years
NFR Apprentice 2022 Selection Process
Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (trade wise). The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate. ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done will be on the basis of the average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.
How to apply for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents through the online mode from 01 June to 30 June 2022 as follow:
- Go to the official website of NFR - nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
- Visit the' General Info' section then go to ' Railway Recruitment Cell GHY'
- Click on the online application link
- Put your details and fill the form
- Upload your documents
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-