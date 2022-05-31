Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR/RRC) Recruitment 2022: 5636 Vacancies for Apprentice, Apply From Tomorrow

North Frontier Railway is hiring 5636 Apprentice. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details. here.

Updated: May 31, 2022 12:34 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR/RRC) Recruitment 2022
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR/RRC) Recruitment 2022

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Recruitment 2022 Notification: North Frontier Railway (NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has a huge number of vacant posts for Apprentice in the designated trades at Workshops/Units such as Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop, Alipurduar (APDJ), Rangiya (RNY), Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG, Tinsukia (TSK), New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN, Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS).

Interested candidates who hold the required qualification, age, and fulfilling other terms and conditions may apply via online mode on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Such candidates are advised not to wait till the last date and submit their applications from tomorrow i.e. 01 June 2022.

The candidates can also refer to the notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

NFR Apprentice 2022 Notification

Also See:

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of NFR Apprentice Application Form - 01 June 2022
  • Last Date of NFR Apprentice Application Form - 30 June 2022

NFR Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Divisions/Workshop Vacancies
Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG 1140
New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN 1110
Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop 919
Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS) 847
Rangiya (RNY) 551
Tinsukia (TSK) 547
Alipurduar (APDJ) 522
Total 5636

NFR Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th class passed or it's equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board.

Also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

NFR Apprentice 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (trade wise). The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate. ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done will be on the basis of the average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

How to apply for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents through the online mode from 01 June to 30 June 2022 as follow:

  1. Go to the official website of NFR - nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
  2. Visit the' General Info' section then go to ' Railway Recruitment Cell GHY'
  3. Click on the online application link
  4. Put your details and fill the form
  5. Upload your documents

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

What is NFR Apprentice Age Limit ?

15 to 24 years

Who can apply for Railways Apprentice Posts ?

10th passed candidates who possess ITI Certificate in relevant trade.

What is NFR Apprentice Registration Dates ?

01 to 30 June 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.