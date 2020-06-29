Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 67 Nursing Superitendent and Other Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent , CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist, GDMO, Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Lab Technician and Radiographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 02 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 02 July 2020

Western Railway Vacancy Details

CMP-GOMO - 08

CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - 09

Nursing Superintendent - 43

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - 01

lab Technician - 04

Radiographer - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Superintendent and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

CMP-GOMO - MBBS (MCI Recognized)

CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in respective specialty.

Nursing Superintendent - B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in Critical unit of more than 15 beds

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus Diploma in hemodialysis

lab Technician - (10+2 Stage) with Science plus Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology (DMLT) Qualification/courses obtained on full time basis only will be accepted. Qualification obtained through distance learning mode will not be accepted

Radiographer - 10+2 with physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (02years course)from recognized Institute .Science graduate with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician /Radiodiagnosis Technology (02 years course) shall be Preferred

Salary:

CMP-GOMO - Rs. 75,000

CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - Rs 95,000

Nursing Superitedant - Rs. 44,900

Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - Rs. 35400

lab Technician - Rs. 21,700

Radiographer - Rs. 29,200

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and willing candidates apply online for the posts on or before 02 July 2020.

Official Notification PDF