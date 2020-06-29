Study at Home
Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 67 Nursing Superitendent and Other Posts

Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent , CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist, GDMO, Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Lab Technician and Radiographer

Jun 29, 2020 19:12 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent , CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist, GDMO, Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, Lab Technician and Radiographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 02 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 02 July 2020

Western Railway Vacancy Details

  • CMP-GOMO - 08
  • CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - 09
  • Nursing Superintendent - 43
  • Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - 01
  • lab Technician - 04
  • Radiographer - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Superintendent  and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • CMP-GOMO - MBBS (MCI Recognized)
  • CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in respective specialty.
  • Nursing Superintendent - B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in Critical unit of more than 15 beds
  • Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus Diploma in hemodialysis
  • lab Technician - (10+2 Stage) with Science plus Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology (DMLT) Qualification/courses obtained on full time basis only will be accepted. Qualification obtained through distance learning mode will not be accepted
  • Radiographer - 10+2 with physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (02years course)from recognized Institute .Science graduate with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician /Radiodiagnosis Technology (02 years course) shall be Preferred

 Salary:

  • CMP-GOMO - Rs. 75,000
  • CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae /lntensivist /Physician/ Anesthetist - Rs 95,000
  • Nursing Superitedant - Rs. 44,900
  • Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician - Rs. 35400
  • lab Technician - Rs. 21,700
  • Radiographer - Rs. 29,200

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and willing candidates apply online for the posts on or before 02 July 2020.

Official Notification PDF

