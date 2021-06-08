Why a regular MBA from UPES is worth the effort

MBA goes beyond the theories of operations and management;it is essentially about people. Even though e-learning platforms complement the culture of an educational institution, they cannot replace the benefits of experiential learning provided by a university

Intro: MBA from prominent institutions such as UPES School of Business can yield invaluable rewards including enhanced employment opportunities, increased salary potential, leadership skills, and extensive networks with classmates, alumni, faculty, and industry mentors

MBA goes beyond the theories of operations and management; it is essentially about people. Even though e-learning platforms complement the culture of an educational institution, they cannot replace the benefits of experiential learning provided by a university.

1. Perks of UPES’ MBA program

• Career assistance and placement security

Pratik Chaube was working as a Project Engineer for the National Productivity Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of India. He enrolled in UPES’ MBA program in Oil and Gas Management in 2018 to upgrade himself.

Pratik opted for a regular MBA. Recalling his experience at the university, he says, “The support I got from the university brought the best out of me. From an elected Class Representative to becoming the topper of the batch, those two years at UPES changed my life completely.”

Pratik interned for Ernst & Young LLP, and assisted them in Dehradun on investment promotion for the International Investment Summit 2018 organised by the Government of Uttarakhand. He also did a Summer Internship Program at ONGC Videsh Limited and became the only intern to get a recommendation for a full-time employment opportunity at the company.

The placement support for MBA graduates at UPES School of Business (SoB) has continued despite the upheaval brought by the pandemic. This year, top recruiters like Deloitte USI, LTI-Larsen & Toubro InfoTech Ltd, Wipro Limited, ESRI, Accenture, ICF International and GEP Worldwide have already hired over 25 MBA candidates from the school.

Talking about the winning strategy that helped Balark Joshi, MBA Power Management (2019-21), bag a placement with Accenture, he says, “The Dale Carnegie Personality Enhancement Program (PEP) and Coursera courses provided by the university helped me gain critical skills. My professors gave mekey insights related to the domain of alternative energy.”

Rajat Bhardwaj, MBA, Power Management (2019-2021), placed with Wipro Limited, says, “Being a small-town boy from Uttar Pradesh, I had my inhibitions and mental blocks, but PEP classes, aptitude sessions, and support from mentors helped in my transition from a raw technical professional to a modern-day business manager. My participation in various club activities like ‘Eltonia’, ‘Logistikas’ and ‘Ignite’ helped me develop team spirit and the ability to express myself confidently, leading to my successful placement.”

• In-demand specialisations and interaction with leaders

The academic setting of business schools like UPES enables students to practice leadership under the guidance of industry pioneers and eminent faculty. Workshops, seminars, web talks, industry tours, global immersion programs, and internships, provide a hands-on experience that let students apply their theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios.

Samruddhi Bhide, MBA (Oil and Gas) (2019-21), placed with Wipro Limited, says, “My internship projects at GEP Worldwide, Mumbai, and guest lecturers enhanced my understanding. The atmosphere at the campus made me productive, confident, and happy. My participation in workshops like Indian Oil and Gas Summit, Ignite, SPE Student Chapter enhanced my leadership skills.”

Further, keeping pace with the world’s demands, UPES has introduced new-age programs such as MBA in Business Analytics with specialisation in Data Mining/Energy Analytics, MBA in Digital Business with specialisation in Search Engine Optimisation/Web Design and Development, and MBA core with specialisations ranging from Marketing Management to Human Resource and Finance Management.

2. Why choose a full-time MBA

Citing the advantages of a regular MBA from prominent business schools, Dr. Githa S. Heggde, Dean, UPES School of Business, says, “A full-time regular MBA helps students realise their passion; this experience cannot be equated with impersonal online courses. At UPES, we provide students with a holistic and multidisciplinary learning environment with identified faculty, industry mentors, and peers who become companions for life. The large number of leading corporate empanelled by the School has ensured placements even during the pandemic. With the online fatigue setting in and things slated to get back to normal, it will be wise to enrol into a leading University MBA, which will guarantee transformation into a professionally competent, solution-oriented, mentally and physically strong team player.”

