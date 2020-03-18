Why choose BBA after 12th? | Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is an undergraduate program that offers key insights in the domain of management. In recent times, BBA has emerged as one of the most sought after choices among the aspirants. Considering the scope of job placements offered and future prospects of pursuing MBA right after completion of undergraduate degree, makes it more popular among the candidates. In this regard, our expert, Kumar Abhishek Pathak, Chief Mentor at IMS Learning Resources, solves mystery revolving around the question "Why should aspirants choose BBA course after 12th standard?" Find out whether BBA is a right career option for you and what growth prospects it offers going by the industry and corporate trends.

As per the trend, candidates who pursue BBA, generally tend to opt for MBA after their undergraduate course. And this is where BBA and BMS become highly sought after choices among the management aspirants, as BBA/BMS provides maximum exposure to the candidates. There are several reasons to choose BBA/BMS as a career option, some of the top reasons as to why candidates choose BBA/BMS over other undergraduate courses are:

Through BBA course, a candidate gets exposure to:-

Professional Internships Gives boost to practical learning instead of theoretical learning After BBA, it is easy to build familiarity with the MBA course and understand its contents.

Apart from the reason to choose BBA, there is another crucial factor that makes BBA/BMS a preferred choice for management aspirants. It is different streams of Management offered at the Undergraduate level. It is because of this reason that in the past few years, India has witnessed several reputed institutes offering BBA/BMS courses across different universities.

BBA vs. other UG level Courses

For a candidate who chooses traditional undergraduate course, it might be difficult for them to land up with a good placement offer. They will either have to go for a back-end job or some other job of mundane nature depending upon the course chosen at the UG level. However, professional courses such as BB/BMS enables candidates get good opportunity with the corporate or industry. This would help them understand, experience, observe the nitty-gritties of corporate life.

Keeping in view this demand of the candidates and good employment opportunities across industry, Universities offer specialization at the undergraduate level as well. The primary aim of offering specialisation at UG level is to enable candidates become specialist from generalist.

Here are a few examples that will help you understand, why specialization at the UG level matters for the aspirants:

A candidate opting for BBA (Banking and Insurance) at the UG level, is best suited to opt for Finance specialization when applying for the Post-graduate level course.

Take another example, if a candidate chooses BBA (Branding and Advertising), he/she is better suited for MBA (Marketing).

Another popular BBA specialisation is BBA (FIA) offered by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi. After pursuing this course, a candidate should aim to pursue MBA from IIM Calcutta or Harvard University in Finance stream.

It is evident from the examples mentioned above that 3 years of UG level courses will give you good corporate exposure, practical learning, and by the time a candidate reaches PG level course, he/she will become better employable from rest of the candidates applying for managerial positions/profiles.

Salary Prospects – BBA Course

BBA course holds bright scope in terms of placements as well. A BBA course from a good college or university holds potential to offer you salary at par with an IIT graduate. Take a look at some of the lucrative salary packages offered by top BBA colleges of India:

College Course Average Salary (INR) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies BMS 8.5 LPA Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies BBA 5.5 LPA Symbiosis Institute of Business Management BBA 5.25 LPA IIM Indore Intergrated Porgramme in Management 17.5 LPA

Considering salary prospects, it can be said that a professional course helps candidate get sorted with life and where they wish to see themselves in the next 7 years of their life.

About the Author

Mr. Kumar Abhishek Pathak is Chief Mentor (Business Head) for Delhi-NCR for IMS Learning Resources. With an experience of mentoring more than 10000 management aspirants for UG and PG test preparation, he set goals for them and makes sure that students are aligned with their goals to reach desired institute where they seek to get admission. He takes guest lecture as industry expert at various B-Schools and his vision is to align dreams of every student with executable plan.

