Why should you choose Aakash BYJU'S Repeater/XII Passed Courses?

Every year millions of students aspiring for a career in medicine/engineering appear for NEET/JEE (Main & Advanced). However, only a fraction of them can succeed in the very first attempt due to the competitive nature of these entrance examinations. Those who don’t, either look for alternate career choices or compromise and settle down for not-so-favourite colleges. Then there are some who are resolute about following their dream and are not reluctant to repeat a year to prepare again for NEET/JEE (Main & Advanced).

Needless to say, repeating/dropping a year to prepare for NEET/JEE is a year-long commitment but definitely worth a shot. If you have been working hard to crack NEET/JEE 2022 but are not very confident of your performance, do not worry. Pursue your passion with Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/XII Passed Courses which help you start your preparation in the right way. A complete preparation, like the one offered by Aakash BYJU’S, will go a long way in helping you get a step closer to your dream career.

Here are the 5 reasons why you should choose Aakash BYJU'S Repeater/ XII PassedCourses

1. Focussed & result-oriented total preparation

Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses give you a total preparation experience and help you prepare in a focused way. As you have already gone through the entire syllabus once, this is the time to focus your energy on revising and going through the important concepts that can fetch you a good score in NEET/ JEE. Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses have been meticulously designed by the best to enable NEET/JEE aspirants to prepare intensely through exhaustive and in-depth study material, regular mock tests, and under the mentorship of experienced and well-trained faculty.

2. Improve Your Score & Chances of Selection

Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses help you to improve your score/rank with its rigorous testing and assessments. The course involves regular mock tests based on the actual exam pattern followed by error analysis that helps you identify your mistakes and gradually improve them by regular and systematic error analysis. A better score/rank not only increases your chances of selection in one of the best medical/engineering colleges in the country but also improves your confidence. It helps you realize that with hard work, persistence and determination, anything is possible.

3. Experience the Best of Classroom & Online Learning

Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses offers you a new-age experience that combines the best of classroom and online learning. Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/XII Passed Courses are also accessible on a Tablet. You can study online with Live Lectures by your branch faculty, watch Recorded Video Lectures, ask Doubts, attend PTMs, and so much more.

4. Prepare with our Best Faculty

Aakash BYJU’S brings with it, a powerful legacy of 33 years of providing focused, and result-oriented test preparation by one of the best faculty in the country. Our teachers are not only highly qualified, and experienced but also well-trained in coaching methodologies, and skills which help them to adapt to the changing educational needs of the students. With Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses, you get to learn with our best faculty who specialises in training repeater students and understanding their needs and competencies, thereby improving their chances of selection.

5. Get up to 50% Scholarship

Preparing for your dream and that too for the second time can be overwhelming, exhausting and challenging, especially financially. However, with Aakash BYJU’S Instant Admission Cum Scholarship Test (iACST) you can pursue your dream without worrying about financial constraints. iACST promises you an instant chance to win up to 50% scholarship and pursue your career goals with Aakash BYJU’S Repeater/ XII Passed Courses. For details visit: iacst.aakash.ac.in/iacst-medical-engineering-repeater-courses

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.