World Hypertension Day 2022: Which are the most stressful jobs around the world?

World hypertension day 2022 theme: Hypertension Day is observed all around the world on May 17 every year. It is marked as a day that is focused on creating awareness about Hypertension and its symptoms. World Hypertension Day 2022 also sheds light on the fact that over a billion people around the globe live with hypertension which has become a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death globally.

Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the blood pressure rises to an unhealthy level of 140/90 and is considered to have touched a dangerous level when the blood pressure management goes over 180/120. On World Hypertension Day 2022, know what are the reasons behind the increasing levels of hypertension that is affecting people all over the world.

Lifestyle choices can help prevent high blood pressure.



🥦 Eat healthily

🚭 Avoid tobacco

🍺 Reduce alcohol

🏃 Stay active



More tips from @WHO on Tuesday's World Hypertension Day: https://t.co/v5uQgDWQ9t pic.twitter.com/GPZKMQIIaW — United Nations (@UN) May 17, 2022

World Hypertension Day 2022 theme

The theme of World Hypertension Day 2022 is ‘Know your Numbers’.

World Hypertension Day 2022: What does it mean by hypertension?

Hypertension, as per the World Health Organisation, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. Hypertension can increase the risk of kidney, heart, brain and other diseases. However, it is also controllable and preventable if the individual takes proper care of their health.

World Hypertension Day 2022: Which are the most stressful jobs?

