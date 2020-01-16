Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse Launched at 499 in India 

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has just introduced a new gadget in the Indian market. After the accelerating success of the brand in the smartphone market, the brand launched its first Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse. The new launch came just hours before the company formally announced the “re-launch” of its more premium Mi sub-brand in the Indian market. The mouse has been launched in two colors- Black & White.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse Design:

The mouse body sports an ergonomic design with easy curves and designs to feel good and comfortable in the hand. The brand has used ABS plastic to craft a lightweight device. As per the brand website the wireless mouse is portable and is only 8 g in weight.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse Battery:

The mouse offers a 12 months battery life for one single-use and features a long battery backup along with 1200 DPI. This means that users don’t have to charge the mouse frequently. The portable mouse comes with a single AA battery that can be replaced from the bottom of the device. It also has an on/off bottom so that you can turn it off to save battery.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse Plug-and-Play Support:

Just like most portable mouse available in the market, Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse also comes with plug-and-play support. Users need to plug-in the USB connector in a port for the mouse to work as most wireless devices.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse Price:

Xiaomi has priced this portable Wireless mouse at Rs. 649/- and is offering an attractive discount of 20%. So you can now purchase the mouse for Rs. 499/- only.

The box comes with one Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, the user manual, and one USB receiver. With the unexpected launch of this portable mouse, the brand has made it clear that it is here to capture the other domains of technology as well. With its ergonomic designs and affordable price range with exceptional features has already made the Chinese brand a preferred smartphone brand in India. The brand is hoping to achieve the same customer loyalty in its other product range as well.