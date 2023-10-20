Zoology Books For UPSC: Best IAS Mains Zoology Books

Zoology Optional Books For UPSC: Applied And Economic Zoology by VB Upadhyay and GS Shukla, Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David Nelson, Michael Cox are best recommended books for Zolology Optional. Check out the top books for the preparation of Zoology subjects.

Zoology Optional Books will help candidates cover all the aspects of the UPSC main exam. Zoology can be a scoring optional subject if aspirants cover the syllabus comprehensively. It is advised to choose the right UPSC Zoology optional books in order to maximise their scores in the exam. With this, they must ensure that the books cover the entire UPSC Zoology optional syllabus to study chapters important from the exam perspective. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC Zoology Books for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming IAS exam.

In this blog, we have shared the list of the best UPSC Zoology Books 2023 to help candidates in the right direction.

Best Zoology Optional Books for UPSC

The Zoology Books for UPSC will help candidates cover basic concepts and advanced chapters. The UPSC Zoology Optional Syllabus PDF is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and 2. An IAS aspirant should adhere to the latest UPSC Zoology Optional syllabus and not go off track during the IAS exam preparation. However, picking the best Zoology book for UPSC can be challenging. So, we have shared the best UPSC Zoology Books to ease the preparation of the UPSC aspirants.

UPSC Zoology Optional Books

The UPSC Zoology Paper I syllabus covers topics like Non-Chordata and Chordata, Ecology, Ethology, Economic Zoology, Biostatistics, Instrumentation Methods, etc. On the contrary, the UPSC Zoology Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Cell Biology, Genetics, Evolution, Systematics, Biochemistry, Physiology (with special reference to mammals), and Developmental Biology. Check the best UPSC Zoology books for the preparation shared below.

Modern Zoology by Ramesh Gupta

An Introduction to Embryology by AK Berry

Ecology And Environment by PD Sharma

Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David Nelson, Michael Cox

Applied And Economic Zoology by VB Upadhyay and GS Shukla

Modern Textbook Of Zoology: Vertebrates by RL Kotpal

Best Zoology Booklist for UPSC

Here, we have compiled the highly recommended Zoology books to prepare adequately for the UPSC exam preparation based on the feedback of the subject-wise experts, mentors, and previous toppers. Have a look at the best UPSC Zoology books with detailed descriptions to ace the exam with flying colours.

Applied And Economic Zoology by VB Upadhyay and GS Shukla

Applied And Economic Zoology by VB Upadhyay and GS Shukla is one of the best study materials to prepare well for UPSC Zoology optional subjects. It explains the concepts in easy-to-understand language, using theory and applications correctly. This book is updated based on the revised syllabus requirements and trends.

Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David Nelson, Michael Cox

Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David Nelson, and Michael Cox is one of the best books to cover the syllabus of the civil service mains exam. The latest edition of this book focuses on clear writing, detailed explanations of difficult concepts, helpful problem-solving support, and insightful communication of contemporary biochemistry’s core concepts, new techniques, and pivotal discoveries.

Ecology And Environment by PD Sharma

Ecology And Environment by PD Sharma is a highly recommended book for the preparation of UPSC zoology optional subjects. It focuses on topics like Climatic and Topographic Factors, Edaphic Factors (Soil Science), Biotic Factors, Ecological Adaptations, Autecology of Species, Population - Structure and Dynamics, and community structure and Classification.

How to Cover UPSC Zoology Books 2023

Candidates must consider important points when covering UPSC Zoology books to perform well in the IAS exam. They must wisely pick the Zoology books for UPSC to cover all the aspects of the UPSC Zoology optional syllabus. They can check the tips and tricks to read the UPSC Zoology Optional books efficiently.

Pick the books that cover the revised UPSC Zoology Syllabus, format, and trends.

Ensure that the UPSC Zoology books cover the fundamentals in a simple and concise manner.

Read one or two books for every topic, as referring to too many books can confuse the concepts.

Prepare notes from the UPSC Zoology optional books and revise them frequently to obtain favourable scores in the exam.

