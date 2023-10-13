Public Administration Books For UPSC: Best IAS Mains Pub Ad Optional Books

Public Administration Books For UPSC: Administration Thinkers by D. Ravindra Prasad, Local Government In India by Dr. S.R. Maheshwari are best recommended books for the Public Administration IAS syllabus. Check here the list of best books for papers 1 and 2.

UPSC Public Administration Books 2023 covers the basic concepts and core chapters in detail. Public Administration is the popular optional subject in the UPSC Mains Exam. Questions related to public/civil service values and ethics in public administration, governance, etc. are also asked in General Studies Paper IV of the civil service mains exam. On average, 600-800 aspirants opt for Public Administration as their optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 8-9%.

Candidates are advised to align the expert-recommended UPSC Public Administration Books 2023 with a practical exam strategy to score high marks. Apart from choosing the best Public Administration Books for UPSC, aspirants must be well-acquainted with all the recent schemes and policy developments for adequate preparation. Thus, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC Public Administration Booklist for Paper 1 & 2.

In this blog, aspirants can check the list of the best UPSC Public Administration Books 2023 curated below for ease of the aspirants.

Best Public Administration Books for UPSC

Public Administration optional subject is a popular choice among the UPSC aspirants preparing for the civil services exam. It is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 focuses on administration theory, whereas Paper 2 focuses on Indian Administration. As the UPSC Public Administration syllabus is massive, deciding the best resources for both papers can be daunting. To ease the preparation of the candidates, we have compiled the expert-recommended Public Administration Books for UPSC mains exam preparation.

UPSC Public Administration Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Public Administration Mains Syllabus for Paper I covers topics like Administrative Thought, Administrative Behaviour, Organisations, Accountability and Control, Administrative Law, Comparative Public Administration, Development Dynamics, Personnel Administration, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Public Administration Books for Paper 1 shared below.

New Horizons of Public Administration by Mohit Bhattacharya

Administration Thinkers by D. Ravindra Prasad

Public Administration: A Comparative Perspective by Ferrel Heady

Structure of Public Organizations by R.K. Jain: Public Sector Undertakings

Management of Organisational Behaviour by Paul Hersey

UPSC Public Administration Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Public Administration Mains Syllabus for Paper II covers topics like the Evolution of Indian Administration, the Philosophical and Constitutional framework of Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Union Government and Administration, Plans and Priorities, State Government and Administration, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Public Administration Books for Paper 2 shared below.

History of Indian Administration, Vol. III (Modern Period) by B N Puri

Introduction To The Constitution Of India (24th Edition) by D D Basu

Public Administration by Avasthi & Maheshwari

Local Government In India by Dr. S.R. Maheshwari

Best Public Administration Booklist for UPSC

Here, we have shared the best Public Administration books for the UPSC mains preparation based on the recommendation of the experts and previous toppers. Check the detailed explanation of the top UPSC Public Administration books and then decide accordingly.

Administration Thinkers by D. Ravindra Prasad

Administration Thinkers by D. Ravindra Prasad is one of the finest books to prepare for the UPSC Public Administration optional subject. It is one of the widely popular books that offers a single source of reference on public administration theory, specifically the contributions of select thinkers. Along with the revision of the chapters, two thinkers have been added in this third and revised edition.

Public Administration: A Comparative Perspective by Ferrel Heady

Public Administration: A Comparative Perspective by Ferrel Heady is a highly recommended civil services mains exam book. This book focuses on the latest comparative research on civil service systems, discusses the political changes and implications in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, provides a four-tier system to classify countries' development levels, the introduction of several new case examples, etc.

History of Indian Administration, Vol. III (Modern Period) by B N Puri

History of Indian Administration, Vol. III (Modern Period) by B N Puri is one of the popularly chosen books for the preparation of the UPSC mains preparation. This book is designed based on the latest syllabus and trends. All the topics in this book are explained in easy language.

Local Government In India by Dr. S.R. Maheshwari

Local Government In India by Dr. S.R. Maheshwari is one of the most valuable Public Administration books for the UPSC exam. This book focuses on the structure, personnel, finance, and functioning of rural and urban local government and recommends methods and means of strengthening the system of local government in India.

How to Cover UPSC Public Administration Books

Numerous options are available when deciding on the Public Administration books for UPSC. However, choosing books that align with the latest syllabus and strategy is recommended. Here are the tips and tricks that would help candidates easily cover the entire UPSC Public Administration books.

Use limited books to cover a single topic. However, multiple books are recommended for practice purposes after completing the syllabus.

Start covering concepts from NCERTs first and then read advanced books to strengthen their foundation.

Reading multiple books on one topic would lead to confusion about concepts. Instead, aspirants must prepare notes from the best UPSC Public Administration book for UPSC when covering any topic.

Notes will be beneficial in the last-minute revision of the vast syllabus as it would save their time from reading the entire book again.

