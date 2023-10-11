Best Sociology Optional Books for UPSC IAS Mains

UPSC Sociology Optional Books: Sociology by Anthony Giddens, Oxford Dictionary of Sociology, Social Change in India by M N Srinivas, Handbook of Indian Sociology by Veena Das are best books recommended for Sociology IAS syllabus. Check here best books for paper 1 and paper 2

UPSC Sociology Books 2023 covers the syllabus of general studies papers and optional subjects in the UPSC Mains Exam. Generally speaking, the Sociology optional subject is a popular choice among IAS aspirants because of the short syllabus and availability of endless resources and books. Moreover, sociology topics overlap with the GS Paper 1, 2 and 3 and essay paper.

On an average, 1000-1300 aspirants choose Sociology as their optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 9% - 11%. Candidates can easily cover the entire UPSC Sociology syllabus with the right approach and techniques. It is recommended to choose high-quality UPSC Sociology Books 2023 that provide detailed information about all the exam-relevant topics in easy language. Preparing for the UPSC Sociology optional subject can be a challenging task. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled top UPSC Sociology Books to prepare well for Paper 1 & Paper 2 to ease the preparation.

In this blog, we have compiled the list of the best UPSC Sociology Books 2023 for the reference of the candidates.

Best UPSC Sociology Optional Books

Sociology is one of the safest and easiest optional subjects many aspirants choose every year for the UPSC Mains exam. The UPSC Sociology Optional Subject comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 focuses on the core sociological concepts, and Paper 2 covers Indian society topics. Thus, candidates should check the recommendations of previous year's toppers and experts before finalizing the UPSC Sociology books to score well in both papers. Here, we have shared the important Sociology books for the UPSC Mains exam preparation for the ease of the candidates.

UPSC Sociology Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Sociology Paper 1 syllabus covers topics like Discipline, Science, Research Methods and Analysis, Sociological Thinkers, Stratification and Mobility, Works and Economic Life, Politics and Society, Religion, Society, Systems of Kinship, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Sociology Books for Paper 1 shared below.

Sociology by Anthony Giddens

Oxford Dictionary of Sociology

Sociological Thought by M Francis Abraham and John Henry Morgan

Sociological Theory by Ritzer George

Sociology by Haralambos & Holborn

Political Theory by O P Gauba

UPSC Sociology Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Sociology Paper 2 syllabus covers topics like Introducing Indian Society, Social Structure, Social Changes in India, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Sociology Books for Paper 2 shared below.

Social Change in India by M N Srinivas

Handbook of Indian Sociology by Veena Das

Caste Its Twentieth Century Avatar by M N Srinivas

Modernization of Indian Tradition by Yogendra Singh

Indian Society and Culture by Nadeem Hasnain

Persistence and Change in Tribal India by M.V. Rao

Social Background of Indian Nationalism by A R Desai

Rural Sociology by S L Doshi, etc.

Here, we have compiled the best Sociology books for the UPSC Mains exam preparation feedback from the previous toppers and subject matter experts. Let’s discuss the features of the top UPSC Sociology books to guide candidates in the right direction.

Sociology by Anthony Giddens

Sociology by Anthony Giddens is one of the high-quality books for the preparation of the UPSC Sociology optional subject. These books are revised and updated based on the latest syllabus. It focuses on the solid foundation in the basics of sociology, its purpose, methodology, and theories; sociology examples about key issues in our contemporary world, such as growing inequality, climate change, and the rise of terrorism; a strong focus on global sociology, ways that digital technologies are radically transforming our world, quality pedagogical features, growing equality, etc.

Sociological Thought by M Francis Abraham and John Henry Morgan

Sociological Thought by M Francis Abraham and John Henry Morgan is a highly recommended UPSC mains exam book. These books cover the latest UPSC Sociology syllabus.

Social Change in India by M N Srinivas

Social Change in India by M N Srinivas is a popular choice among the candidates preparing for the UPSC mains exam. This book is a compilation of lectures recommended by the aspirants of anthropology, sociology, and Indian studies.

Social Background of Indian Nationalism by A R Desai

Social Background of Indian Nationalism by A R Desai comprehensively covers the political, cultural, economic, and social perspectives. This book focuses on the journey of Indian nationalism through the past 150 years, the various contributors, and their impacts on nationalism. The book comprises 19 chapters that focus on agricultural transformation in India, the social consequences due to the agricultural changes, the decline of village industries, and the development of modern industries.

UPSC Sociology Preparation Tips

Candidates should build a unique UPSC Sociology preparation strategy to score well in this subject. Look at the best tips and tricks to cover UPSC Sociology Books shared below.

Gain conceptual clarity for all the topics prescribed in the vast UPSC Sociology syllabus.

Get your hands on the best UPSC Sociology optional books to cover all the exam-relevant topics of paper 1 and paper 2.

Prepare short notes for all the topics when covering them and utilize them in the regular revision.

Practice questions from the mock papers, question banks, and previous year's papers to strengthen the fundamental topics and core chapters.

