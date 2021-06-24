44th Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next to be launched on September 10th, Reliance to make India 5G-yukt

44th Reliance AGM 2021: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of the ultra-affordable phone, JioPhone Next during the 44th Reliance AGM 2021 (Annual General Meeting) on June 24, 2021. He also mentioned that Reliance is working to make India 5g-Yukt.

The RIL Chairman announced that JIOPHONE NEXT is a truly breakthrough smartphone developed jointly by Google and Jio teams. It will be a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimized version of Android OS jointly developed by Jio and Google. It will be an ultra-affordable phone with cutting-edge features.

When will JioPhone Next be launched?

RIL Chairman announced that JioPhone Next be launched in the market on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10, 2021.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Statement on JIOPHONE NEXT • The Google CEO stated that they are proud to play a part in India’s next wave of technological innovation. He stated that helping to connect 1.3 billion Indians to the opportunities the internet creates is meaningful to them at Google. • He affirmed that the new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay foundation for next phase of India’s digitization. • He said that the next steps in this vision start with the new, affordable, Jio smartphone, created with Google. • He said that it is built for India and will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for first time. • He stated that their vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India’s unique needs, and empower businesses with technology. • Further, he said that at a time when so many aspects of our lives and work are moving online, it’s even more important to make technology accessible and helpful for everyone. "This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio," Pichai added.

Saudi Aramco Chairman to join RIL Board

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced that Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be joining the RIL board. He is also the Governor of the kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund.

Ambani said that Al-Rumayyan’s joining will mark the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance. He said that Reliance will immensely benefit from his rich experience.

When will Reliance Jio rollout 5G services?

• RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that Reliance Jio has taken tremendous strides in maturing state-of-the-art 5G technology signifying a quantum leap to next frontier of wireless broadband.

• He stated that their ‘Made in India’ solution is comprehensive, complete and globally competitive.

• He further assured that Jio is uniquely positioned to quickly and seamlessly upgrade to 5G and that they are working with global partners to develop a range of 5G devices to develop a 5G ecosystem.

• Ambani said that Jio is not just working to make India 2G-mukt, but also 5G-yukt.

Jio 5G rollout progress: All you need to know!

• Jio is one of the few telecom players that has got permission from DoT (Department of Telecommunications) to test 5G services in India.

• Jio recently opened up its 5G field testing in Mumbai. The 5G trials using indigenous technology are expected to expand to other cities also very soon.

• According to a report by Qualcomm, Jio 5G was able to achieve a speed of 1Gbps during the trials using indigenous technology.

• Intel has also partnered with Jio to develop 5G networking technology. Jio has reportedly developed a complete 5G solution in-house. It has been relying completely on home-grown hardware and solutions.

• Reliance Jio is also expected to test 5Gi in India, which is a technology that has been jointly developed by IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad.

• Jio is also developing Virtualised Radio Access Network (RAN) in collaboration with Qualcomm to improve the pace of the 5G rollout in India.

Reliance Jio • Reliance is now world’s 2nd largest mobile data carrier handling over 630 crore GBs a month. This is 45% growth in data consumption in the last year alone – a testamentant of India's digital growth. • Jio became first operator outside China to have 400 million mobile subscribers in a single country. • Reliance Jio has invested ₹57,123 cr to acquire significant additional spectrum, making Jio the largest operator of 4G spectrum in India. We have operationalized nearly 100% of this additional spectrum.

Background

Jio was the first telecom operator to launch an affordable 4G service in India and it was later followed by other operators. This time, three major telecom operators including Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio are almost head-to-head in launching the next-gen technology in India. All three telecom companies are working to develop their 5G solution for the country.

Jio had rolled out the 4G service at really affordable pricing, which played a major role in its widespread reach in India. The 5G service is though not expected to be as cheap as 4G because of its next-generation hardware and infrastructure requirements.