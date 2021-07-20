4th National Serosurvey: Overall seroprevalence found to be 67.6%, children also included

The fourth round of national serosurvey was conducted in 70 districts across the country between June and July, informed Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on July 20, 2021.

Dr Balram Bhargava informed that the serosurvey covered children between the age of 6-17 years as well. The overall seroprevalence was found to be 67.6 percent in the entire population.

The ICMR DG further said that there was no difference in seroprevalence in male and female and rural and urban areas.

Overall seroprevalence is 67.6% in the entire population. In people of 6-9 years age group, it was 57.2%; in 10-17 years, it was 61.6%; in 18-44 years, it was 66.7%; in 45-60 years, it was 77.6%: ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava pic.twitter.com/rUFlW78MNG — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

National Serosurvey: Key Details & Findings

•A total of 28,975 people were enrolled for the fourth round of the national serosurvey.

•Among them, 20, 284 people were above the age of 18 years, 5,799 were children between the age of 10-17 years and 2,892 were children between the age of 6-9 years.

•The seroprevalence in the children between the age group of 6-9 years was 57.2 percent.

•The seroprevalence in children aged 10-17 years was 61.6 percent.

•In adults between the age of 18-44 years, the seroprevalence was found to be 66.7 percent.

The seroprevalence in those aged between 45-60 years was 77.6 percent.

•No difference was found in seroprevalence in among male and female and rural and urban areas.

Seroprevalence in Vaccinated People

The seroprevalence was 89.8 percent in those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81 percent in those who have received one dose of the vaccine and 62.3 percent in those who are yet to get a dose.

Social, public, religious & political congregations should be avoided, non-essential travel be discouraged & travel only if fully vaccinated. We need to ensure full vaccination of all healthcare workers at the earliest &need to accelerate vaccination in vulnerable groups: ICMR DG — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Public gatherings should be avoided, avoid non-essential travel: ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava

•The ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava reiterated that social, public, religious and political congregations should be avoided presently.

•He also urged to avoid non-essential travel and said that travel only if fully vaccinated.

•He further highlighted the need to ensure full vaccination of all healthcare workers at the earliest and accelerate vaccination in vulnerable groups.