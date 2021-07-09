7th Pay Commission: 5 Recent Changes, Benefits Central Govt Employees Should Know

7th Pay Commission: The Central government has announced a set of relief measures for around 52 lakh government employees and 60 lakh pensioners by restoring the 7th pay commission DA (Dearness Allowance) and 7th CPC DR (Dearness Relief) benefit and simplifying 7th CPC pension rules.

The Central Government is also likely to take a decision regarding the demand of 52 lakh central government employees for a hike in 7th Pay Commission DA and 7th CPC DR. As per the media reports, the hike in DA and DR will likely come along with the salary and pension payments from September 2021 onwards.

7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix and 7th CPC Pension: Key announcements by Centre

(i) 7th Pay Commission DA and DR restoration

•The Central government had put a pause on the DA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

•However, the government employees will likely get increased DA and DR in September along with benefits applicable from July 1, 2021, and arrears for July and August.

•The Central government is deliberating with the National Council of JCM to reach a final decision towards restoration of DA and DR benefits.

(ii) Simplification of 7th Pay Commission Pension Benefit Process

•The Central government has introduced new rules to ease the procedural requirement for family pension rules.

•The revised rules allow for provisional family pension will be sanctioned immediately once the claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member has been received.

(iii) Extension in time limit or submission of travelling allowance n retirement

•The Central government has also extended the time limit for submitting TA to 180 days from 60 days.

•The new time limit has been in effect since June 15, 2021, and is expected to offer relief to retired government employees who faced issues in claiming TA within 60 days.

(iv) Pension slip to be delivered via SMS, WhatsApp and Email

•The Central government recently also directed the banks to deliver pension slips via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email on the registered contact number or email address of the pensioners.

•The decision for the same had come into effect from July 1, 2021.

(v) House Building Advance

•The Central government had introduced the House Building Advance (HBA) benefit in 2020 for the government employees who want to own a house.

•The scheme lends funds at an interest rate of 7.9 per cent and the employees can enjoy the scheme till March 31, 2022.

•Recently, the HBA guidelines were revised with the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix and 7th CPC provisions in focus.