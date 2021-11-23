9 out of top 10 most polluted cities in India: 2020 World Air Quality Report – Know Key Highlights

2020 World Air Quality Report: India accounts for 46 of the world’s 100 most polluted cities Key Highlights The Swiss-based air quality technology company IQAir in its 2020 World Air Quality Report stated that 9 out of the top 10 most polluted cities are in India. All these cities reported a PM2.5 air-quality rating of over 50. These 9 cities are Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Bisrakh Jalalpur, Bhiwadi, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Delhi. The report stated that New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020. It is estimated that 20 to 40 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution comes from agricultural burning in and around the national capital. During the peak burning season, Delhi witnessed average PM2.5 levels of 11 μg/m³ in November 2020 and 157 μg/m³ in December 2020. These numbers were found to be 14 times more than the WHO’s annual exposure guideline. Challenges Air pollution in India still remains dangerously high despite widespread air quality improvements between 2019 and 2020. With 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities globally found in India, the country continues to stay on top of alarming annual PM2.5 rankings by city. Coal remains a major domestic source of India’s energy supply adding to air pollution. Other significant sources of India’s air pollution are biomass burning, waste burning, agricultural burning, stubble burning, construction, transportation. Progress The report stated that India has shown overall progress in several cities with 63 per cent reporting direct improvements over 2019 averages. All cities that reported an increase in pollution levels in 2020 are still reflecting an overall downward trend from 2018 and earlier averages. India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in January 2019 is marginally attributed for the progress. The NCAP aims to target PM2.5 reductions between 20 to 30 per cent in 122 selected cities by 2024 from a 2017 baseline.