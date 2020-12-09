9 states successfully complete implementation of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ system

The Ministry of Finance has informed that as many as 9 states have completed the reforms in Public Distribution System and have successfully implemented the ‘One Nation One Ration Card System’. Under the scheme, beneficiaries are able to buy the subsidized foodgrains from any Fair Price Shops all over the country.

As per the release by the ministry, the achievement has been made possible because of the government that strengthened the states through the mobilization of financial resources in light of challenges posed by the pandemic.

The release also added that reform in Public Distribution System through the scheme was aimed at ensuring that the beneficiaries, especially the migrant workers and their families can get ration from any FPS across the country.

Key Highlights:

• The 9 states that successfully implemented the policy are Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Gujarat.

• The measures through which the central government strengthened the state included the grant of additional borrowing permission of 2 percent of GSDP- Gross State Domestic Product in 2020-2021.

• It enabled the states in mobilizing additional financial resources for fighting the pandemic and maintaining service delivery to the public.

• Out of GSDP’s additional borrowing limit of 2%, 0.25% was linked to the implementation of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ Policy.

• The major aim of reform in the Public Distribution System through the policy was the elimination of duplicate, bogus, ineligible ration cards to enhance welfare.

• The reform conditions included biometric authentication of the beneficiaries, Aadhar seeding of all ration cards, and the automation of all FPS in the state.

Additional borrowing permission to 9 states for successfully implementing the policy:

The 9 states that completed the reform have been permitted for an additional borrowing of Rs. 23,523 crores.