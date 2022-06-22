Agnipath Scheme benefits: How Agniveers will be benefitted after their retirement from Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath Scheme advantages: Agnipath Scheme was announced by the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on June 14, 2022. As per the Central government military recruitment scheme, aspirants will be appointed as on a contract basis for a period of 4 years in the three divisions of India’s armed forces- the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. The soldiers under Agnipath Scheme will be called ‘Agniveers’ and age eligibility for joining the military recruitment plan will be between 17 to 21 years. Agnipath Scheme has various benefits and almost every day government has been announcing different plans to convince the youths to support the plan and not worry about their future after 4 years.

Know what are some of the benefits of the Agnipath Scheme and how these benefits will support Agniveers after the four years of their service.

Agnipath Scheme Benefits: Why Agnipath Scheme is protested?

Youths have been protesting the central government’s Agnipath Scheme and opposition parties have also come out in their support. The protests have been taking place against the contractual nature of the Agnipath scheme. As per the critics, there will be no security after the four years of service and the government has announced the scheme without any plans.

Agnipath Scheme Benefits: What will be the Central Government benefits?

As per the Central Government, Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme will get Rs. 30,000-Rs. 45,000 salary per month. At the end of the 4-year contract, 25 percent of the Agniveers will be inducted into the Indian Army. The rest will receive Rs. 11-12 lakh in one lap at the time of the retirement. However, Agniveers will not be eligible to receive the pension after 4 years of service.

Agnipath Scheme Benefits: How Agniveers will be benefitted after retirement?

Agniveers, amid the widespread protests, have been given assurance by the Central and State Governments after their four years of service.

1. The Government of India has promised to reserve 10 percent of the posts in the Home and Defence Ministries for ‘Agniveers’.

2. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that 10 per cent of the jobs in the Indian Coast Guard will be reserved for the Agniveers. The same applies to the 16 state-owned companies in the Ministry of Defence.

3. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 10 per cent of seats of Agniveers will be reserved in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.

4. The Civil Aviation Ministry has promised that the efforts will be initiated to rope in technically capable Agniveers to various uses.

5. The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced that it will provide special courses for Agniveers associated with the to get class 10th and 12th pass certificates.

6. The Union Ministry of Education has decided to introduce a three-year special technical education course at the Undergraduate level for Agniveers.

7. The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Agniveers will be given priority in the jobs.