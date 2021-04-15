Agriculture Ministry inks MoU with Microsoft for a pilot project to boost farmer’s income

The Ministry of Agriculture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to run a pilot programme for 100 villages in 6 states. The program will help the farmers in reducing their input costs and will boost income.

The Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the signing ceremony. Microsoft has entered into an agreement with the Agriculture Ministry along with its associate Crop Data Technologies.

While speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister stated that PM Modi’s idea of digital agriculture is now taking shape. He added that Prime Minister has always laid great emphasis on the use of modern technologies in agriculture to increase farmers' incomes.

What will happen under the pilot project?

Microsoft will be developing farmer interfaces for smart and well-organized agriculture. It will include post-harvest management and distribution.

Under the latest pilot project, which will run for one year, many activities will be carried out to boost the income of the farmers through the reduction in income cost as well as better post-harvest management.

Key Highlights:

• In order to support farmers, the central Government is transferring Rs. 6,000 per year to the farmers under PM-KISAN in a transparent manner.

• Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agriculture sector of the country was able to perform well and it also made a positive contribution.

• Modern technology will help in making the agricultural sector profitable and will also attract youth towards farming.

Pilot Project in 6 states:

• Uttar Pradesh

• Madhya Pradesh

• Haryana

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Andhra Pradesh