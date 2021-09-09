AIIMS to begin Phase 2 trials of Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine for COVID-19

Covid-19 nasal vaccine: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon begin Phase 2/3 trials of Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine. The adenoviral intranasal vaccine BBV154 by Bharat Biotech to prevent coronavirus infection received regulatory approval for second Phase trials in August 2021. Many countries are researching to develop nasal spray to prevent COVID-19.

AIIMS has also conducted clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 years.

What is intranasal vaccine for COVID-19?

Bharat Biotech’s BBV154, an adenovirus intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 is a non-invasive, needle-free vaccine. It stimulates an immune response by blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19 at the site of infection in the nasal mucosa.

The adenoviral intranasal vaccine BBV154 is the first of its kind of COVID-19 vaccine for which human trials in India will be conducted.

How will trials for nasal vaccine for COVID-19 be conducted?

Once the Committee grants the permission, the second phase of the trials will be conducted on volunteers who will be administered two doses of the nasal vaccine. The interval between doses will be four weeks.

When will trials for Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine begin?

AIIMS will start the trials within a couple of weeks. An application has been sent to get the mandatory permission of the AIIMS Ethics Committee. Dr Sanjay Rai will be the principal investigator for the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine.

Trials for Phase 3 will start once the Phase 2 trials are completed.

Phase 1 trials of nasal vaccine for COVID-19: Findings

As per the Ministry of Science and Technology, the nasal vaccine during the Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers in the age group of 18 to 60 years was well tolerated.