AINRC chief N Rangasamy takes oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry today

The All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy is taking oath as the CM of Puducherry at Raj Nivas today, May 7, 2021, for the fourth time.

The oath-taking ceremony is being administered by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Rangasamy-led AINRC alliance is set to form its government in the State, of which BJP will be a part of it for the first time.

The AINRC party won 10 seats while its alliance BJP bagged 6 seats in the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021. The winning majority mark was 16 seats for Puducherry.

Who is N Rangasamy?

•N Rangasamy, born in Puducherry, is the Chief Minister of Puducherry. He started his political career by contesting for the first time in the Thattanchavady constituency in 1990 but lost it.

•He went on to contest in this constituency in 1991 and won with a huge majority. He contested from the same constituency during 1996, 2001, 2006, 2021, and in the Indiranagar constituency during 2011 and 2016.

•In 1991, he got appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Co-operation after winning the assembly elections.

•In 2000, he got appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Education, Public Works, Civil Aviation, and Art and Culture.

•In 2001, he held the Ministry of Public Works, Agriculture, and Forest. In the same year, he became the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

•In 2008, he resigned from the Congress party and floated his own party All India NR Congress (AINRC) in 2011. Within three months of forming his party, he became the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

•N Rangasamy has become the CM of Puducherry in 2001, then 2006, and 2011. This will mark his fourth term as CM of Puducherry.