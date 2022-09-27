Amazon plans 3 solar farms in Rajasthan

Amazon announced that it will set up three solar farms in Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 420 megawatts (MW). This will be the first time that the e-commerce major is planning up a solar farm in India.

These would include a 210-MW project to be evolved by ReNew Power, a 100-MW project to be developed by Amp Energy India, and a 110-MW project to be introduced by Brookfield Renewable Partners, for which power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed.

Marching towards the goal of powering 100% of our operations with renewable energy by 2025, Amazon announces India's first utility scale renewable energy projects- 3 solar farms in Rajasthan & 23 new solar rooftop projects across 14 cities. #ClimatePledgehttps://t.co/gSWhAfdohk — Amazon News India (@AmazonNews_IN) September 23, 2022

What does Amazon’s solar plan include?

Amazon will set up 23 new solar rooftop projects with a capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of power across 14 cities in India. This would enhance its total number of solar rooftop projects in the country to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity.

What is the significance of solar farms?

Amazon is committed to supporting scale corporate renewable energy procurement options in the country, bringing associated green jobs and investments to more parts of India. Combined, these farms have the capacity to produce 1.07 million MW hours of renewable energy annually, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households in New Delhi a year.

What are solar farms?

Solar farms are large-scale solar panels interconnected and installed on the ground. They employ photovoltaic panels and other methods of capturing solar energy to harness the sun’s power. Solar farms are eco-friendly and do not produce dangerous atmospheric releases on their own. Thus, they use fewer fossil fuels. The farms also enhance the surface of the atmosphere and are greatly advantageous in agriculture.

What is Amazon?

Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on digital streaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce. Amazon is one of the world’s most appreciated brands. It is known as one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon from his garage in 1994, in Bellevue, Washington. It is also one of the big five American information technology companies with Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Apple.

