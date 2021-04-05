Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Centre declares April 14th as public holiday
The central government has declared a public holiday on April 14, 2021 to commemorate Dr. BR Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary.
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a notification on April 1, 2021 declaring that April 14 will be a public holiday for all central government offices including industrial establishments.
The notification read that it has been decided to "declare Wednesday, 14th April, 2021 as a public holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, for all Central Government Offices, including Industrial Establishments throughout India."
Key Details
•The public holiday has been declared by invoking powers under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
•The centre had made a similar announcement in 2020 when it had declared April 14th as a national holiday.
•This year will be Dr. BR Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary.
When was Dr Ambedkar born?
•Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and a Dalit leader, was born on April 14, 1891. He had passed away on December 6, 1956.
•He was an economist, jurist, politician and social reformer all in one. He was also known as a Dalit icon for leading the Dalit Buddhism movement in India, a campaign against social discrimination towards the Dalits, who were also known as untouchables then.
•He spoke unequivocally against the injustice, discrimination and inequality faced by the dalit community members.
•Dr. Ambedkar is known as the chief architect behind the Constitution of India. He went on to become the first Law and Justice Minister of Independent India.
•Dr. Ambedkar was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 1990.
What is a public holiday?
•Public holidays, also known as statutory holidays, comprise a variety of cultural, nationalistic, and religious holidays that are legislated in India at centre or state levels.
•While many public holidays are honoured nationwide, State legislation varies to which are officially recognized.
Eg: Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maha Shivratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid ul-Fitr, Eid ul-Adha, Muharram, Christmas, Christmas, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Buddha Jayanti, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Vaisakhi etc.
What is closed on a public holiday?
Generally, all government offices, banks and Industrial Establishments are shut on public holidays. However, while certain banks are shut throughout the country on public holidays, certain public holidays are state-specific so only banks in those particular states will be shut on the occasion.
What are national holidays?
National holidays are days that are observed across the nation and all establishments including both private and public are generally shut on these days. There are only three national holidays in India- Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd, Independence Day on August 15th and Republic Day on January 26th.