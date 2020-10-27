Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by Senate to US Supreme Court a week ahead of elections

The US Senate on October 26, 2020, voted to confirm the conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s SC nominee judge, as the newest justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Barrett was then later sworn in as Justice of Supreme Court on the night of October 27 at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The vote was 52-48 from a deeply divided chamber largely along partisan lines where no democrat voted to confirm Barrett.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has taken her Constitutional oath! pic.twitter.com/OWPUuQZA5Y — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett will be the 115th Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court who will fulfill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The appointment of Barrett as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court can also be considered a controversial win for US President Donald Trump just a week before the elections.

After a unanimous vote by the Judiciary Committee last week, tonight the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to become the 115th Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.



She was sworn in shortly after at the White House.



1600 Daily: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/IsKf8UsRSJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2020

Majority of conservatives on US Supreme Court:

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in later on the night of October 27, 2020, where a number of Republican Senators were seen in the audience. The appointment of Barrett, who is likely to serve on the court for decades, has given a 6-3 majority to the conservatives on the US Supreme Court.

Reportedly, Senate Republicans who hold a majority in chambers had pushed ahead with one of the quickest nomination proceedings of US Supreme Court justice following the death of Ruthe Bader Ginsburg in September 2020.

Democrats on confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett:

Senate Democrats had decried the nomination and the confirmation process of Amy Cory Barrett. They have also warned that her confirmation will put the Affordable Care Act and health care protection in jeopardy.

With the majority of Republicans, Democrats had been limited in their ability to oppose the nomination of conservationist Amy Cory Barrett. They also sought illicit answers from Barrett during the confirmation hearing on the number of controversial topics that the US Supreme Court could take up.

Amy Coney Barrett: Associate Justice of US Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett is a 48 years old US attorney, academic, and jurist. She was confirmed as the Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court on October 26, 2020. Before her confirmation to US Supreme Court, she had served as a judge from 2017-20 on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

President Donald Trump had announced his intention of nominating Barrett for US Supreme Court Justice on September 26, 2020. Amy Coney Barret has taken her first of two oaths on October 26 and is expected to take the second one on October 27, 2020, after which she will officially take the US Supreme Court bench.