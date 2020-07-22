ANASIS-II: South Korea launches first-ever military satellite

South Korea launched its first-ever military communications satellite on July 20, 2020. The satellite was launched by private operator SpaceX.

The military satellite, ANASIS-II is aimed at enhancing the nation’s ability to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Key Highlights

• The South Korean military satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

• The ANASIS-II satellite was successfully deployed about 32 minutes after the lift-off, confirmed SpaceX.

• It is expected to reach its pre-planned orbit of 36,000 kilometres in about two weeks.

• South Korea’s military is expected to take over the system in October after testing.

Significance The launch of ANASIS-II satellite has made South Korea the 10th country in the world to own a military-only communications satellite. The satellite aims to provide permanent and secure military communications.

Impact

The satellite launch will provide a boost to the South Korean military's independent operational capabilities. South Korea shares deep security ties with the United States with over 28,500 troops stationed in the country.

Background

ANASIS-II’s launch marks the 12th launch by SpaceX in the year 2020. The satellite mission was originally planned to be launched on July 14 but the date got pushed back by SpaceX to allow time for additional preflight rocket checks.