Andhra Pradesh govt launches online waste management platform

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, on June 5, 2020, launched the ‘Online waste exchange platform’ of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC). The digital platform was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day.

APEMC has been set up by the state government to resolve the existing insufficiency in managing the waste as well as to make the waste management market more organised.

APEMC will work close coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). It will have a strong regulatory framework in order to handle the waste from cradle to the grave.

What is APEMC?

Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) is the first online exchange waste management platform, that will be able to deliver 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic wastes. It will properly hold the scrutiny, tracking, and audit of the waste. APEMC will handle the waste from its generation until its disposal.

Objective:

As per the statement released by the Andhra Pradesh CMO’s office, the APEMC has been set up as a government company to handle industrial waste.

APEMC will be working in close coordination with APPCB, which will make necessary provisions for industries/organisations to hand over the waste generated by their units and that cannot be treated in their premises, to APEC for the management of waste, as per in accordance with environmental rules and regulations.

The launched ‘online waste exchange platform’ is India’s first online waste exchange initiative that will ensure the disposing of industrial waste in a scientific and safe manner.

Features of APEMC-e platform:

• The platform will ensure that all the industrial waste generated in the state is disposed of safely.

• APEMC will streamline the collection of waste from the industries.

• APEMC will further sort and streamline the waste as hazardous and non-hazardous or e-waste as per the category.

• The waste will then be scientifically disposed of at waste disposal centres.

Background:

Andhra Pradesh has industries that fall under red and orange zone categories. They generate a significant amount of liquid waste, air pollutants, and hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste.

A large amount of these pollutants was going to the water bodies, which was alarming to the officials. With the help of this platform, industries will be able to approach APEMC, in case they do not have their own waste disposal system. APEMC will collect the waste and safely dispose of it.