Anup Chandra Pandey, former UP-Cadre bureaucrat, appointed as Election Commissioner

The Union Law and Justice Ministry announced on June 8, 2021, that the former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as the Election Commission.

As per the notification issued by the Law and Justice Ministry, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed the retired Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1984 batch as the Election Commissioner.

Anup Chandra Pandey, who retired as the Chief Secretary of UP in August 2019, will be joining the poll panel as one of the two Election Commissioners, the other being Rajiv Kumar.

As an Election Commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey will have under three years in office as he will retire in February 2024.

UP cadre IAS officer (retired) Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as Election Commissioner pic.twitter.com/UmpfKM6XB0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Structure of Election Commission:

The Election Commission of India comprises one Chief Election Commissioner and Two Election Commissioners to oversee the elections in the country. Sushil Chandra is currently the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Vacancy for the Election Commissioner:

The vacancy in the Election Commission of India was created for the position on April 12, 2021, when Sushil Chandra was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner after the term of his predecessor Sunil Arora ended.

The appointment of Anup Chandra Pandey restores the three-member commission to full strength. They will now oversee the upcoming crucial assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur in 2022.

Who is Anup Chandra Pandey?

Before the retirement from Civil Services in 2019, Anup Chandra Pandey had served as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath. He was also the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of UP.

Pandey has a BTech degree in Civil Engineering, an MBA degree as well as a doctorate in ancient history.