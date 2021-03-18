APEDA, NSIC sign MoU for harnessing exports potentials of MSMEs

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) on March 17, 2021 to ensure cooperation in a range of areas focusing on harnessing the exports potential of agricultural and processed food products manufactured by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary APEDA and P Udayakumar, Director (P&M), NSIC. The agreement will utilize both the organisations’ expertise to synergize the activities in the interest of agriculture and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

The key areas of cooperation under the MoU including facilitating APEDA registered members to get assistance under all the NSCI schemes. The agreement also seeks to ensure sustainability and growth of MSMEs by addressing all existing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access.

Key Highlights

•Under the MoU, all collaborations between APEDA and NSIC will also support the promotion of green & sustainable manufacturing technology for the MSME clusters to enable units to switch to sustainable and green production processes and products.

•The two organisationsb will also facilitate the participation of MSMEs in international-leve fairs such as B2B & B2C fairs organized in India as well as abroad.

•They will also mutually cooperate in international business development & promotions.

•The MoU also includes providing assistance available under the goverment schemes towards capacity building of MSME enterprises for their social & environmental compliances and skilling as per international standards.

•Both APEDA and NSIC will organize awareness programs about schemes of MSME Ministry, and schemes implemented by NSIC.

Background

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has been focussing on a collaborative approach to bring synergy with several organisations and institutions having inherent professional and specialised expertise in different areas for capacity building and providing solutions to address some of the identified issues in the development of Agriculture in India and its export enhancement.

The authority was engaged with the state governments of India for the implementation of the Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by the Government of India in 2018.