Ariel Henry appointed as new Prime Minister of Haiti

Ariel Henry on July 20, 2021, was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Haiti, amid the political turmoil due to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Henry was chosen as Prime Minister by the President just days before he was assassinated on July 7, 2021. Henry will be leading Haiti until a new President is elected during the elections in September.

The United Nations (UN), the US, and Germany have expressed their support for Henry as the PM of Haiti.

He takes over when Haiti is afflicted with long-term political instability, poverty, crime, and natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

Who is Ariel Henry?

•Ariel Henry is a Haitian politician, a former cabinet minister, and a neurosurgeon. Henry has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Haiti.

•Henry has served as the Minister of Interior and Territorial Communities from January 2015 to September 2015, and as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor from September 2015 to March 2016.

Assassination of President Moise

•President Moise was shot multiple times at this resident on July 7, 2021. First Lady Martine Moise was also severely injured. The assassination of the President is still a puzzle.

•Haitian police have arrested 26 suspects so far, including local police officers, Haitian-Americans, and Colombians.