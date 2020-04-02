Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy to cover Covid-19

Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy, the standard health insurance policy of all general and health insurance companies will cover COVID-19 hospitalisation expenses. This was announced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on April 1, 2020.

The IRDAI press notification stated that the authority has approved the basic 'Arogya Sanjeevani' insurance policy for all 29 general and health insurance companies. Each of the insurance companies has been given the right to price the product.

The cost of premium would roughly be around Rs 1000 for coverage up to every 1 lakh. The customers would also be able to opt for coverage up to Rs 5 lakh, the rough cost for which would be around Rs 5000.

What is Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy?

The IRDAI had earlier made it mandatory for the health insurance providers to come up with a standard policy that will offer the basic coverage, as almost 55 percent of the people in India do not have health insurance coverage. The main reason for this is affordability and lack of knowledge and confusion created by the wide range of policies in the market.

The Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy is a standard and uniform product that eases out all these issues and will enable more people to get health insurance coverage. The insurance policy will be the same regardless of the company offering it, making it easy for first-time buyers. It was introduced on April 1, 2020.

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy: Key Features

• The insurance policy will offer health expenses between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. It will be available for a period of one year in multiples of Rs. 50,000.

• The insurance can be availed through both individual and family insurance plans.

• It can be availed by anyone above the age of 18 years and up to the age of 65 years. The maximum age limit to purchase the policy is 65 years.

• If one already has a policy, he or she can keep extending it over the age of 65 years as well.

• The policyholder can take the policy for himself/herself, spouse and children from the age of 3 months to 25 years, parents and parents-in-law.

• The policy will not include children above the age of 18 years, who are financially independent.

• The policy premiums will be the same for all companies and regions across the country. They can be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

• The health insurance will cover dental treatment or plastic surgery due to disease or injury. It will also include cataract surgery to the limit of 25 percent of the total sum assured or Rs 40,000, whichever is lower.

• The room rent has also been capped at 2 percent of the sum assured of Rs 5000, whichever is lower.

• The insured sum will be increased by five per cent for every claim-free year, up to 50 per cent of the sum assured.

• To avail the cumulative benefit, the policy has to be renewed every year without a break.

• Besides this, the insurance policy can be ported from one insurance company to another since it is a standard one.

Background

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has stated that all current medical insurance policies in India will cover COVID-19 hospitalisation expenses. There are reports that some patients have incurred bills running as high as Rs 15 lakh for coronavirus treatment.