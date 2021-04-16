Asian Wrestling Championships 2021: India clinches one Gold, two Bronze medals 

Asian Wrestling Championships 2021: India has so far won one gold medal and two bronze medals at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships 2021 at Almaty, Kazakhstan.

With three medals, India stands at the eighth position on the Asian Wrestling Championships Medal Tally. Iran and Kazakhstan jointly share the top spot of the Medal Tally with 9 medals each.

India at Asian Wrestling Championships 2021

•Sarita Mor clinched the sole gold medal for India by defending the women's 59 kg title.

•The 25-year-old wrestler from Haryana made a spectacular comeback in the final stages of her final bout with Mongolia's Shoovdor Baatarjav to score 9 straight points, taking the final score to 10-7.

•Sarita had been lagging by 1-7 after a botched-up challenge but she managed to turn it around in the final stage.

Thank you @WrestlerSushil Pahlwan ji for your support & best wishes 👏👏 https://t.co/02C9kmlyhz — sarita mor 🇮🇳 (@saritamor3) April 16, 2021

•Two other Indian women wrestlers-Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) won one bronze medal each in their respective weight categories.

•Three other wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and young Anshu Malik (57kg) have reached their respective finals.

•Sakshi Malik is competing in 65kg after missing her claim in her usual 62kg weight category.

•Vinesh Phogat has had seven podium finishes at the Asian Championships over the years, including three silver medals.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2021 Medal Tally

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Iran 4 2 3 9 Kazakhstan 4 2 3 9 3 Japan 2 0 3 5 4 Kyrgyzstan 1 4 6 11 5 Uzbekistan 1 3 1 5 6 Mongolia 1 2 0 3 7 South Korea 1 1 5 7 8 India 1 0 2 3 9 Tajikistan 0 1 0 1 10 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1 Totals (10 nations) 15 15 24 54

About Asian Wrestling Championships

The 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships are currently being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. They began on April 13 and will conclude on April 18, 2021. This is the 34th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships.

In the 2020 edition of the championships, India had finished third with a total of 20 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze. Japan had topped the Medal Tally with 8 gold, followed by Iran at second place with 7 gold medals.