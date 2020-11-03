Assam CM Sarbanada Sonowal lay the foundation stone of Indo-Israeli agriculture project worth Rs. 10 crores

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbanada Sonowal along with Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka on November 2, 2020, laid the foundation stone of the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation at Khetri, Assam.

The latest center will be built under the Agricultural Project of India and Israel at a cost of Rs. 10.33 crores and will have the facilities such as an automated irrigation system, high-tech greenhouse, and insect-proof net house.

As per CMO, the Centre of excellence will be built in an area of 8 hectares. The farmers of Assam will also be provided with training at the facility round the year.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Ambassador of Israel to India, HE @DrRonMalka ceremonially laid foundation stone of the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project at Khetri in Kamrup (M) district.@IsraelinIndia pic.twitter.com/K1iHiExPSe — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 2, 2020

How the facility will be beneficial for Assam?

India-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation is expected to provide exposure to the latest Israeli technologies to the farmers of Assam and help them in maximizing their production and income.

The Chief Minister of Assam states that the facility will provide a boost to the horticulture and agricultural production in the state which will further lead to greater economic rewards to the farmers.

Increase in Assam’s annual food grain production:

• CM of Assam highlighted that because of the positive interventions by the state government, the annual production of fruits, food grains, vegetables have increased significantly in recent years.

• Farmers from Assam have now also been able to export vegetables and fruits to places such as London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, and several other international destinations.

• The increased production can also be seen in the light of the central government’s plan of making Northeast India an organic hub and various initiatives taken by the Assam government in this regard.

Close bond between India and Israel:

Dr. Ron Malka, Israel’s ambassador to India, who was also present at the event, noted the close friendship between India and Israel and stated that both the countries complement each other.

He also underlined that even amid the fight against the pandemic, both the nations fought closely together. In his address, he also welcomed Assam into the Indio-Israel partnership dynamics with the opening of the latest Centre of Excellence.