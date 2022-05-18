Assam Floods 2022: Rail links, Road cut off, 4 lakh people affected; IMD issues Red Alert

Assam Flood News: Assam is facing havoc from the severe rain and flood that has affected over 4 lakh people in 24 districts of the Northeastern State. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a Red Alert for May 18, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rain. In flash floods in Assam, at least 8 people have lost their lives, and roads, rail links or any other form of connectivity have also been cut off.

Assam Floods have affected all the roads and railway links leading to Haflong since May 15 and Army, Police, NGOs, and Air Force are in the state engaged in the rescue and evacuation of people. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the Central Government assistance.

Assam | Flood situation worsens in Kampur of Nagaon District, people forced to leave houses pic.twitter.com/zxpUQgEr2j — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Assam Floods 2022: All you need to know

1. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Phyangpui, New Kunjang, Namjurang, Moulhoi, Dakshin Bagetar, North Bagetar, Kalibari, Mahadev Tila, Zion and Lodi Pangmaul villages have been most affected by Assam Floods.

2. The floods in Assam have damaged the roads and bridges in many districts of Assam and crops have also been destroyed.

3. Damage to rail and road connectivity has also affected the normal life as the link to any other part of the state is broken. The tracks are completely submerged in water and many trains are struck in the middle due to the flood in Assam.

4. The help of the Air Force has been taken to evacuate the passengers stuck in the flood in Assam.

Assam Floods: Relief and Rescue Operations, People affected

The Air Force and Army have been deployed for the relief and rescue operations. Assam Floods have affected as many as 1,089 villages as the flood water submerged 32944.52 hectares of Cropland.

The State Disaster Management Authority of Assam also said that a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in Cachar district. It is followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 56,960 people in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath, and 22,526 in Udalguri District.

Assam Floods: Central Government to provide assistance

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the stock of the situation in Assam and also spoke to the Chief Minister of the state. The Home Minister also tweeted that the NDRF teams have already been deployed and also assured all the possible help from the Central Government. He directed the State’s Chief Secretary to hold a review meeting with a special focus on the worst affected states in Assam Floods.