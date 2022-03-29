Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: Assam, Meghalaya sign agreement to resolve 50-year-old dispute- Know Border Dispute History

Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma signed an agreement on March 29, 2022 to resolve a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between their states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. 6 out of 12 points of the dispute have been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining 6 points will be resolved at the earliest."

Assam CM Statement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is a historic day for us and after this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. " We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country," said the Assam CM.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister as well during which they formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Assam has also started initial discussions with the Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Manipur.

Meghalaya CM Statement

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said," Out of 12 areas of difference, we have come to an agreement with Assam on 6 areas. Further, a survey will be done by Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done, actual demarcation will take place." He added saying that there is a total of 36 sq km under the area of differences, roughly about 18 sq km plus-minus both Assam and Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya CM thanked Amit Shah for giving them the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. "Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," said Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma.

He also thanked all members of the committee and the officers from both states and promised they will try to resolve further differences between the two states at the earliest.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Agreement

The Assam-Meghalaya Border Agreement was signed by the Assam and Meghalaya Chief Minister in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of both states to the Home Minister for examination and consideration on January 31st.

The two-state governments had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their 50-year-old border disputes in six out of the 12 "areas of difference" along the 884-km boundary.

As per the draft proposal, Assam will keep 18.51 square km out of the 36.79 square km of land, while Meghalaya will get the remaining 18.28 square km.

The border agreement between the two states is significant as the dispute has been raging on between the two states since a very long time.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute History

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute was first sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The boundary of the two states became a topic of dispute due to different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state’s creation.

Know Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute in 8 Points

1. Assam and Meghalaya share an 885-km-long border and have 12 points of dispute along their boundary.

2. The 12 points of the Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute include Gazang reserve forest, Langpih, Borduar, Hahim, Boklapara, Upper Tarabari, Nongwah, Matamur, Retacherra, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II and Khanduli.

3. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 under the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971.

Major Dispute Points

4. One of the major point of contention between Assam and Meghalaya is the district of Langpih in West Garo Hills, which borders the Kamrup district of Assam.

Assam considers it to be part of the Mikir Hills in the state.

5. Meghalaya also questions Blocks I and II of the Mikir Hills, which is now Karbi Anglong region, being a part of Assam. Meghalaya considers these places as a part of the United Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts.

Border Dispute Resolution Efforts

6. Assam and Meghalaya had constituted border dispute settlement committees. Both states decided to set up two regional committees to resolve the border disputes in a phased manner.

7. The six border dispute sites considered for resolution in the first phase include Tarabari, Gijang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra.

8. They fall under Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural on Assam's side and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi district and East Jaintia Hills on Meghalaya's side.

