Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time: Know When and Where to watch Live Vote Counting Results for 5 States

Assembly Election Results 2022 Date and Time: The State Assembly Elections 2022 were held in five states -Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur between February-March. The UP Assembly Elections 2022 were held in seven phases, Manipur Elections 2022 were held in two phases and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand Elections 2022 were held in a single phase.

The Assembly Elections 2022 results will be revealed on March 10 after the counting of votes is completed. The Exit Polls 2022 were announced on March 7 after the end of the seventh and last phase of UP Elections 2022.

Assembly Election Result 2022 Date : March 10

Assembly Election Result 2022 Time: 8 AM

When to watch Assembly Election Result 2022?

Assembly Election Result 2022 will be revealed on 10th March from 8am onwards.

Where to watch Assembly Election 2022 Live Vote Counting Results?

You can check Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates on official ECI website and app.

How to check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022?

You can check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022 in each by visiting ECI’s official website- eciresults.nic.in.

Assembly Election Result 2022: State-wise seats, Polling Phases and Dates and Exit Poll 2022 Predictions

UP Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-403

Polling Phases and Dates- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7

UP Exit Poll 2022- BJP to win clear majority, SP second

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-117

Polling Date-February 20

Punjab Exit Poll 2022-AAP to win clear majority, Congress second

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

Total seats-70

Polling Date: February 14

Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022- BJP – Congress neck-to-neck

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-40

Polling Date: February 14

Goa Exit Poll 2022- BJP-Congress neck-to-neck

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

Total Seats- 60

Polling Dates-February 28, March 5

Manipur Exit Poll 2022: BJP to win clear majority

