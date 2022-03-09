Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time: Know When and Where to watch Live Vote Counting Results for 5 States
Assembly Election Result 2022: The Assembly Election Results 2022 will be revealed from 8 am onwards on 10th March. Know how to check live vote updates for five states here.
Assembly Election Results 2022 Date and Time: The State Assembly Elections 2022 were held in five states -Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur between February-March. The UP Assembly Elections 2022 were held in seven phases, Manipur Elections 2022 were held in two phases and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand Elections 2022 were held in a single phase.
The Assembly Elections 2022 results will be revealed on March 10 after the counting of votes is completed. The Exit Polls 2022 were announced on March 7 after the end of the seventh and last phase of UP Elections 2022.
Assembly Election Result 2022 Date : March 10
Assembly Election Result 2022 Time: 8 AM
When to watch Assembly Election Result 2022?
Assembly Election Result 2022 will be revealed on 10th March from 8am onwards.
Where to watch Assembly Election 2022 Live Vote Counting Results?
You can catch Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates on our portal- Jagran Josh and on official ECI website and app.
How to check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022?
You can check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022 in each by visiting ECI’s official website- eciresults.nic.in.
Assembly Election Result 2022: State-wise seats, Polling Phases and Dates and Exit Poll 2022 Predictions
UP Assembly Elections 2022
Total seats-403
Polling Phases and Dates- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7
UP Exit Poll 2022- BJP to win clear majority, SP second
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Total seats-117
Polling Date-February 20
Punjab Exit Poll 2022-AAP to win clear majority, Congress second
Uttarakhand Elections 2022
Total seats-70
Polling Date: February 14
Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022- BJP – Congress neck-to-neck
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Total seats-40
Polling Date: February 14
Goa Exit Poll 2022- BJP-Congress neck-to-neck
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Total Seats- 60
Polling Dates-February 28, March 5
Manipur Exit Poll 2022: BJP to win clear majority
