JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time: Know When and Where to watch Live Vote Counting Results for 5 States

Assembly Election Result 2022: The Assembly Election Results 2022 will be revealed from 8 am onwards on 10th March. Know how to check live vote updates for five states here. 

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 17:25 IST
Assembly Election Result 2022
Assembly Election Result 2022

Assembly Election Results 2022 Date and Time: The State Assembly Elections 2022 were held in five states -Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur between February-March. The UP Assembly Elections 2022 were held in seven phases, Manipur Elections 2022 were held in two phases and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand Elections 2022 were held in a single phase.

The Assembly Elections 2022 results will be revealed on March 10 after the counting of votes is completed. The Exit Polls 2022 were announced on March 7 after the end of the seventh and last phase of UP Elections 2022.

Assembly Election Result 2022 Date : March 10

Assembly Election Result 2022 Time: 8 AM 

When to watch Assembly Election Result 2022?

Assembly Election Result 2022 will be revealed on 10th March from 8am onwards.

Where to watch Assembly Election 2022 Live Vote Counting Results?

You can catch Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates on our portal- Jagran Josh and on official ECI website and app.

How to check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022?

You can check candidate or constituency-wise Assembly Election Result 2022 in each by visiting ECI’s official website- eciresults.nic.in.

Assembly Election Result 2022: State-wise seats, Polling Phases and Dates and Exit Poll 2022 Predictions

UP Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-403 

Polling Phases and Dates- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7

UP Exit Poll 2022- BJP to win clear majority, SP second

Read also: UP Election Exit Poll 2022: Yogi Adityanath predicted to retain power with historic 288-326 seats

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-117

Polling Date-February 20

Punjab Exit Poll 2022-AAP to win clear majority, Congress second

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

Total seats-70

Polling Date: February 14

Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022- BJP – Congress neck-to-neck

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Total seats-40

Polling Date: February 14

Goa Exit Poll 2022- BJP-Congress neck-to-neck

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

Total Seats- 60

Polling Dates-February 28, March 5

Manipur Exit Poll 2022: BJP to win clear majority

Read also: Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Results

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all