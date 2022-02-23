JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Assembly Elections 2022: UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls underway in 59 constituencies, Check Key Constituencies

UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls are currently underway in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts including Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda and Philibhit. Check Key Constituencies and Candidates here. 

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 12:36 ISTModified On: Feb 23, 2022 14:28 IST
UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls underway in 59 constituencies, 624 candidates in the fray
UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls underway in 59 constituencies, 624 candidates in the fray

UP Elections 2022: The fourth phase of UP Elections 2022 is currently underway in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts including Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda and Philibhit. In total, 624 candidates are in the fray. 

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 37.45 percent was recorded till 1 pm across 59 assembly seats.Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-party contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Key Constituencies

Lakhimpur Kheri: The constituency is where eight people including four farmers were killed in violence on October 3 and Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the case. BJP's sitting MLA Yogesh Verma is contesting from the seat against SP's Utkarsh Madhur. 

Lucknow Cantonment: The constituency will witness a multi-party contest between SP's two-time MLA Surendra Singh Gandhi, BJP's Brijesh Pathak, Congress' Dilpreet Singh and BSP's Anil Pandey.

Rae Bareli: The Congress bastion will see face off between BJP's Aditi Singh and Congress' Manish Chauhan. 

Hardoi: Former Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly Nitin Agarwal will face off against SP Candidate Anil Verma.

Sarojini Nagar: BJP's Rjeshwar Singh has been pitted against SP's Abhishek Mishra from the seat.

Background

The UP Elections 2022 are taking place in seven phases, the remaining three phases will be held on February 27, March 3rd and March 7th.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all