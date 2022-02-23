Assembly Elections 2022: UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls underway in 59 constituencies, Check Key Constituencies

UP Elections 2022: The fourth phase of UP Elections 2022 is currently underway in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts including Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda and Philibhit. In total, 624 candidates are in the fray.

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow. #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/sWZSi2yTnz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 37.45 percent was recorded till 1 pm across 59 assembly seats.Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-party contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Key Constituencies

Lakhimpur Kheri: The constituency is where eight people including four farmers were killed in violence on October 3 and Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the case. BJP's sitting MLA Yogesh Verma is contesting from the seat against SP's Utkarsh Madhur.

Lucknow Cantonment: The constituency will witness a multi-party contest between SP's two-time MLA Surendra Singh Gandhi, BJP's Brijesh Pathak, Congress' Dilpreet Singh and BSP's Anil Pandey.

Rae Bareli: The Congress bastion will see face off between BJP's Aditi Singh and Congress' Manish Chauhan.

Hardoi: Former Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly Nitin Agarwal will face off against SP Candidate Anil Verma.

Sarojini Nagar: BJP's Rjeshwar Singh has been pitted against SP's Abhishek Mishra from the seat.

Background

The UP Elections 2022 are taking place in seven phases, the remaining three phases will be held on February 27, March 3rd and March 7th.