Aviation Minister flags off first passenger flight to Bareilly from Delhi

The Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh from the Delhi airport on March 8, 2021. The inaugural flight was operated by an all-women crew.

According to the official statement by the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the government’s regional connectivity scheme- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik.

On International Women’s Day, the all-women crew operated Delhi-Bareilly's inaugural flight of Alliance Air. It will be deploying its ATR 72-600 aircraft, which can easily seat around 70 passengers on the Delhi to Bareilly route.

Key Highlights:

• The flagging off the passenger flight for Bareilly airport has marked the commencement of the 56th airport under the UDAN Scheme.

• It also marks the successful operationalization of the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Hindon, and Agra.

• People will be able to fly easily by a flight of 60 minutes from Delhi to Bareilly. Earlier they had to opt for a train journey of more than 4 hours or by road for more than 6 hours.

How the air connectivity will benefit Bareilly?

• The direct air connectivity to Bareilly will fulfill the aspirations of lakhs of people who visit Bareilly for multiple purposes. Bareilly is also a centre for cotton, furniture manufacturing, sugar, and cereal trading.

• The connectivity will benefit the people of Bareilly as well as the entire Uttar Pradesh state.

• Apart from enhancing the aerial connectivity of the region, direct flight will provide additional benefits to tourism, trade, and the local economy of the region.

Bareilly airport to handle both commercial and IAF operations:

Bareilly Airport, till now, did not handle commercial flight operations and was only an airbase of the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force had handed over the land to the Airport Authority of India for constructing infrastructure for the commercial passenger flight operations. Now the Bareilly airport will be handling both the operations.

Under the UDAN scheme of the central government, the financial help from the state, central government, and airport operators have been extended to the selected airlines. It encourages operations from under-served and unserved airports as well as keeps airfares affordable.