Ayodhya International Airport: UP Govt signs lease agreement with AAI regarding land transfer for airport

Ayodhya International Airport: The Civil Aviation Department of the UP Government on April 7, 2022, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India. The agreement is regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres of land to AAI on lease for the Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was also present during the signing of the lease agreement between the UP Government and the Airports Authority of India. While speaking during the signing, the Chief Minister said that UP will be the largest state in India to be connected with air service.

Five International airports in UP by 2023

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has assured that by 2023, UP will be in a position to provide five international airports to the country. He added that after making 10 new airports on which work is going on a war footing, 19 airports have already been made functional in UP so far.

Uttar Pradesh is also one of the few states that have made good progress for the best air service connectivity in the last 5 years.

Ayodhya International Airport: Significance

With UP and Central Governments hoping to make Ayodhya an international tourism hub after the work on Ram Temple has already started, Ayodhya International Airport is an ambitious project which will further help in boosting tourism and in providing air connectivity in adjoining areas.

Ayodhya International Airport: Background

Ayodhya International Airport is being constructed in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. The name of the airport was changed to Maryada Pushottam Shriram International Airport by the government in 2021.

The work of expanding the government airstrip in Faizabad for a major international airport has already started. The existing airstrip is situated between NH 27 and NH 330 at Sultanpur, Naaka, Faizabad. UP Government had signed an MoU with AAI in 2014 for the development of the airport. Later in 2021, Central Government approved the UP government’s proposal of building an international airport in Faizabad.

Ayodhya Vision 2047

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shanker Mishra held a review meeting on ‘Ayodhya Vision 2047’.

In the meeting, he emphasized on Ayodhya to be developed as a pollution-free, clean, water plus, water-secure, and safe city. UP Government has been planning on developing Ayodhya as the spiritual Capital of the world. The officials are also directed to pay special attention to the security of tourists and local residents in Ayodhya.